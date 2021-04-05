Forbidden fruit !, Celia Lora craves, poses with only one fruit | Instagram

When clothes are in the way, why use them? It seems that this is what the beauty thinks mexican playmate Celia Lora, who knows very well what her fervent followers want and crave, have and see a little more and always more of her. For this reason, it is why Álex Lora’s daughter decided to become the forbidden fruit of Instagram and posed with only one fruit in her hand.

The beautiful Celia Lora used as the only accessory of her beauty a quite natural makeup that highlights her deep gaze and her long flowing hair, only that, she did not need more to make a really maddening photo shoot for Internet users.

In the photograph that the Boss of Acapulco shore shared on Instagram 17 hours ago you can see the beautiful Celia Lora with one arm trying to hide the essence of her voluptuous curves, while her other hand was very busy holding a fruit that she raised to her lips in a rather naughty attempt to bite her , Celia’s image definitely makes her followers think that the forbidden fruit is her.

The photograph showed the beauty of Celia Eloísa Lora García, a lot of his skin, his tattoos and his now famous freckles that ladies and gentlemen love. The young woman was very flirtatious for the mischievous lens of the camera.

Celia Lora has obtained more than 150 thousand reactions to this photo that truly looks like a work of art, to such a degree that it was not even necessary for the famous to place a description in the publication and she limited herself to giving credits to those who supported her with the images .

This image is part of a series of photographs that the star of MTV He has shared in recent days and with whom he has delighted Internet users. Celia lora She has joined other celebrities such as Alexa Dellanos, Lyna Pérez, Daniella Chávez and others, who have uploaded a lot of content on the occasion of Holy Week and Easter.

Celia will surely continue to surprise and delight in these days in which her followers have had more time to enjoy her and leisure time on the occasion of the holidays. They have also asked that this beautiful woman continue to join beautiful women like Apolonia Lapiedra and NAcha Michelson to give them fresh and engaging content.