Forbes magazine took the title of ‘billionaire’ from Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the Kardashian clan, Kylie, claiming that she would have lied about her fortune.

The title was first awarded in 2019 and renewed in 2020 for what it has called a “network of lies” with which it has exaggerated the value of the company it founded, “Kylie Cosmetics.”

“Similar to Donald Trump’s decades-old obsession with his net worth. The means the Jenners have turned to – including invitations to Forbes to visit their mansions or to the offices of public accountants, or even creating income statements Probably counterfeited – reveals how desperate some of the ultrarics are to look even richer, “says a Forbes article published this Friday.

The article claims that based on “new information” gathered, in addition to the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on the company’s stock price and consumer spending, Kylie Jenner no longer has the more than $ 1 billion They are needed to be considered a “billionaire” by Forbes.

KYLIE JENNER’S FORTUNE

In May 2015, Jenner launched a successful lipstick line with around USD 250,000, taking advantage of the controversy that her cosmetic operations had raised among the youngest. And by 2016 it had dozens of products.

Soon after, the text notes, the Kardashians began an intense campaign to put Kylie on one of the Forbes covers. Ensuring that the company of the young woman, then 19 years old, had accumulated USD 300 million in revenue in just one year. Something “hard to believe”, according to several experts who consulted the magazine at the time.

For that reason, and to the Kardashians’ frustration, Forbes ranked her in 2017 as the 59th most fortunate celebrity after calculating that she had entered about $ 41 million dollars.

But later, they say, other publications, such as the fashion magazine WWD, or the economic media Fortune or CNBC, did validate the figure of 300 million of the Kardashians, adding another 180 million in 6 more months.

Expert opinion changed over time, and the 330 million figure in earnings in 2017 became “credible.” So Kylie Jenner was given an estimated value of $ 900 million at age 20.

Any doubt that it had exceeded $ 1 billion seemed to dissipate in November 2019. When cosmetics giant Coty announced that it was buying 51% of Kylie Cosmetics for $ 600 million, putting the value of the company at $ 1.2 billion.

DOUBTS ABOUT JENNER’S FORTUNE

However, when it passed into Coty’s hands, this company began reporting profits of $ 177 million a year. Well below the 300 million that the Kardashians had been previously insuring.

The profit reduction, which fell 62% between 2016 and 2018, is too steep to be real, according to experts consulted by Forbes.

Most likely, the article notes, “The business was never this big to start with. And the Jenners have been lying about it since 2016. Including having their accountant file false numbers on the income statement. (…) Although we cannot prove that these documents are false (although it is probable), the clear thing is that the people of Kylie have been lying ”.

KYLIE JENNER RESPONDS TO FORBES

After Forbes magazine took the title of “billionaire” from Kylie Jenner, the reaction of the businesswoman and influencer was immediate.

“I thought this was a website with a good reputation,” he said on social media Friday, referring to Forbes.

“All I see are inaccurate claims and assumptions that have not been proven. I have never asked for a title or lied to get it. NEVER. Period,” he said.

It may interest you:

We leave you on video:

.