Magazine Forbes He has recently made a ranking with the best fans of the major leagues of the United States. To carry out this ranking, they have been based on the sale of shirts, markets, television ratings … of each of the teams in the different sports disciplines.

According to the top, the best hobby in the entire NBA is Golden State Warriors and the 7th best of all sports. The recent years so successful that the San Francisco franchise has had have led them to this position in the ranking. Oklahoma City Thunder is in 2nd place in the NBA.

