{{slide.text | html}} In an article titled “Inside Kylie Jenner’s web of lies and why she is no longer a billionaire”The publication claims that the minor from the Kardashian clan and her family lied “about the company’s figures and falsified tax returns to achieve billionaire status.” Just a year ago the same publication named Jenner as the youngest self-created billionaire in the world and made extensive coverage of the sale of 51% of his company Kylie Cosmetics to the multinational Coty, in an agreement that exceeded one and a half billion dollars.

{{slide.text | html}}

“A less flattering truth emerged in the fine print of the agreement. Documents released in the past six months by publicly traded Coty expose one of the family’s best-kept secrets: Kylie’s business is significantly smaller and less profitable than the family has been led to believe for years the cosmetic industry and the press, including Forbes, ”they sentenced in the article.

Forbes ensures that the income from the 12-month period prior to the agreement was significantly less than Jenner had revealed.

Coty said sales have increased 40% since 2018, which means the business only generated around $ 125 million that year, not even close to the $ 360 million that Jenner had led Forbes to believe“They assured.

Kylie’s skincare line, launched in May 2019, earned $ 100 million in revenue in its first month and a half, Kylie representatives told us. However, the presentations show that the line was really “on track” to end the year with just $ 25 million in sales“

“Nor is there a way that the numbers sold by the Jenners in previous years could not be true either. If Kylie Cosmetics made $ 125 million in sales in 2018, how could it have made $ 307 million in 2016 (as the company’s alleged tax returns say) or $ 330 million in 2017? “They add.

“Most likely: the business was never this big to start, and the Jenners have lied about it every year since 2016, Including the fact that his accountants wrote false tax returns, to help estimate Forbes’ calculations of Kylie’s earnings and net worth. While we cannot demonstrate that those documents were false (although it is likely), it is clear that Kylie has been lying, ”they sentenced.

With these and other data, the magazine calculates that Kylie’s personal fortune would be less than $ 900 million dollars.