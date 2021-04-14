‘Forbes’: Barça unseats Madrid as the most valuable club in the world

For the first time ever

FC Barcelona has ousted Real Madrid for the first time in history as the most valuable football club in the world, according to the list published this week by the American magazine Forbes, in a report that determines that the value of the clubs has risen by 30 % on average in the last two years.

The Barcelona entity rises to the first position of the aforementioned list, monopolized during the last 16 years by Real Madrid (5 times) and Manchester United (11 times), with a valuation of 4,760 million dollars (3,996 million euros ), narrowly exceeding the $ 4.75 billion (3,990 million euros) of Real Madrid.

‘Forbes’: Barça and Real Madrid, the most valuable clubs in the world

20 Ajax Amsterdam – Club value: € 346.3 million

19 Leicester City – Club value: € 381.5 million

18 West Ham United – Club value: € 426.0 million

17 AS Roma – Club value: € 459.5 million

16 AC Milan – Club value: € 468.7 million

15 Everton FC – Club value: € 551.8 million

14 Inter Milan – Club value: € 622.8 million

13 Atlético Madrid – Club value: € 838.6 million

12 Borussia Dortmund – Club value: € 1.59 billion

11 Juventus FC – Club value: € 1.64 billion

10 Tottenham Hotspur – Club value: € 1.93 billion

9 Paris Saint-Germain – Club value: € 2.10 billion

8 Arsenal FC – Club value: € 2.35 billion

7 Chelsea FC – Club value: € 2.68 billion

6 Manchester City – Club value: € 3.35 billion

5 Liverpool FC – Club value: € 3.43 billion

4 Manchester United – Club value: € 3.52 billion

3 Bayern Munich – Club value: € 3.53 billion

2 Real Madrid – Club value: € 3.98 billion

1 FC Barcelona – Club value: € 3.99 billion

Club value has risen 30% on average in the last two years

The 20 most valuable soccer teams in the world have an average value of 2,280 million dollars each (1,914 million euros), which represents an increase of 30% compared to two years ago, the last time the ranking was published.

Thus, the average income of the 20 teams was 370 million euros for the 2019-20 season, 9.6% less than in the 2017-18 season, while the average operating income fell 70% in the period. , up to 19.3 million euros.

According to the publication, this drop is far from over, with revenue per match day worsening during the current season, as most teams in the major European leagues still allow few fans to attend matches.

