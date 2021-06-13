“For young people, the Community of Madrid suffocates and drowns us”

He is the youngest deputy of the Madrid PSOE and the first days in the Assembly they confused him with the son of a politician. In addition, he is angry that some believe that young people can not do politics – “it is a mistake to think that” -. And it tries to bring the new generations closer to the institutions. For example, citing C. Tangana in the Madrid Assembly.

For Javier Guardiola (1992), who is also the general secretary of the Socialist Youth in Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso stopped loving young people from Madrid when they needed him most. The young deputy studied Physical Activity and Sports Sciences and Business Administration and Management and this Tuesday he was part of the old table of the Madrid parliament as second secretary. He is convinced that the PSOE still has much to offer his generation.

After the resignation of José Manuel Franco, the PSOE is led by a manager in Madrid. Who do you think the new leader should be? Have you thought about introducing yourself?

No. The party processes are democratic. There is a long period until the congresses are reached and the membership will decide, as it has always decided in a democratic party. That has to be decided by the militancy and for now I have not decided anything.

How do you think Vox is going to condition Madrid politics?

It already conditioned it during the entire legislature and now, that they only depend on Vox, it will totally condition it. We have already seen it in the first plenary session, in which the PP has no choice but to assume the positions of Vox and we will see it in a future investiture and future budgets and there the PP has it very clear.

Do you think there will be Vox advisers in the Go …

