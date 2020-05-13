After making the worst news known to the fans of “Separadas”, its protagonists began to express themselves through their social networks. One of them is Celeste Cid, who surprised with a very particular post.

In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, many sectors of the economy were out of work for more than a month. As anticipated, the show business would be the last to return to work, so from Polka, it was decided to end several projects that were underway, including the soap opera where he worked the actress.

Related news

Of course, no one expected Adrin Suar to make this decision, however, he apparently did not have sufficient resources to sustain a production as “Separated”. Given the novelty, the famous He decided to express himself on social networks.

One of the first to speak about it was Julieta Nair Calvo, who assured: “It ended @separated but it left me so happy that I smile while writing, despite the feeling of sadness of not continuing to record and build with all my colleagues @ all stories”. Then I tagged the Argentine goddess and his other colleagues in this post full of gratitude.

For his part, Light blue He also wanted to salute those who were part of this great team, regretting that many people were left without their job. In addition, he uploaded a shocking scene with his partner, Julieta Zylberbeg.

“For you who asked for it. 👩‍❤️‍👩 Everything is fine if it ends well 🤍”, he started saying, the artist by showing how her character with Juli was passionately kissing in the story that could not continue to air. “Thanks for joining us,” he added.

“I want this situation to improve. For Polka, all my love, always. My colleagues from so many years on the road: I carry them in my heart – they know it personally 🙌🏻-, and for the entire audiovisual industry that is going through this very particular moment, to gather forces and reinvent ourselves again. There are many jobs behind what you see, all equally important for things to work “, clarify. Finally, Cid He shared his wish: “Humanity doing a work of collective consciousness; I accompany this process, wishing that soon I could continue telling stories, which is what we like to do the most 🙌🏻☀️”.

.