For winning Hoy, they point out Venga La Alegría as scammers | Instagram

Deception or advertising strategy? Everything seems to indicate that Venga La Alegría goes with everything to overcome the Hoy Program, but apparently things did not go well and viewers pointed to the TV Azteca morning of having scammed them.

The hearing on Tuesday April 13 to VLA was greater than usual, all for a reason, having announced that John Cena would be on the show.

The announcement of the competition Today Program it quickly became a trend and Mexicans were more than happy to get closer to Dominic Toretto’s now brother.

It may interest you: Show everything, Kylie Jenner impacts with her charms against the light

The way the famous actor and former wrestler was announced made viewers think that John Cena would be a guest during the TV show; However, time passed and Cena did not appear on the screen, Twitter was full of memes.

When finally the famous one who joins the cast of Fast and Furious appeared on the screen, it caused the disappointment of all, since the viewers did not expect that it was all about a video interview recorded by video call.

It may interest you: In a towel, Demi Rose came out of the shower to collaborate in the session

Social networks did not take long to point to Come the joy of scammers since they did not expect Cena’s intervention to be three minutes in a previously recorded interview with The Cap Pérez.

The actor spoke with the driver of the morning about his participation in the next film to be released from Fast and Furious, just when the trailer was just coming out in which he can be seen as the new villain.

John talked about it being the same with Diesel who told him that they were interested in him joining the story; however, he never imagined that he would be like the brother of the beloved protagonist. The celebrity thanked for the opportunity and also spoke about his passion for cars and how he brought out his skills behind the wheel, something he found fun.

It may interest you: What is Tinnitus? It prevents Luis Miguel from returning to the stage

El Cap joked with the Hollywood star about Mexican taxi drivers making modifications to their vehicles based on the film, bringing a smile to the actor.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

The interview was quite interesting, but it did not meet the expectations of viewers and social networks were not forgiving. The memes did not wait for the television program hosted by Laura G, Cynthia Rodríguez, Patricio Borguetti and more. After this, surely many switched to the Today Program. Has this strategy been a success?