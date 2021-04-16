For which group of taxpayers this April 15 is the deadline to file taxes with the IRS



As of April 2, the IRS has received 93.2 million individual tax returns.

This tax season the federal income tax deadline for individual returns went from April 15 to May 17. The same goes for most state taxes.

The extension to file the return was granted by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) due to the ongoing pandemic, but this does not mean that we can all stop worrying about taxes, since a group has yet to fulfill this obligation.

April 15 remains a key deadline for some self-employed, for small business owners, and for some individuals with income from interest and dividends, rent, and alimony. This group of people they will have to pay their estimated taxes for the first quarter of 2021 before this April 15.

Public accountants and tax professionals expected the IRS to extend the deadline for those payments to May 17 as well, however this did not happen.

IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig has argued that extending the tax filing deadline is designed to meet the needs of the “most vulnerable individuals” and those who have difficulty gathering their tax information. But he has argued that many wealthy taxpayers do not make the estimated payments as they should and then end up investing the money for their benefit. So Retting insisted in a congressional hearing in March that: “We are not going to give them a break from interest and penalties to do so.”

What could go wrong?

Those who defend the extension have pointed out that a lot of small businesses are in trouble and will have great difficulty meeting the deadline. Several of these companies pay their quarterly taxes based on their previous year’s returns. If these companies do not file the declaration until May 17, they won’t know what their estimated payment responsibility will be as of April 15.

Because of this some contributors had to make estimated payments and filed their taxes before April 15while others will accept a small fine and they will ignore the due date of April 15 since they plan to pay the estimated taxes when the tax return is complete and they have filed it.

However, This practice creates unnecessary penalties and an additional burden for the self-employed and small business owners..

One reason not to wait until May 17

Tax experts recommend that If you have all the documentation in order, they recommend that you do not wait another month to present your tax return. The reason is very simple, by delaying your presentation as well extend the date you could receive your tax refund and your stimulus check Y benefits you have not received.

The IRS in numbers:

According to him IRS has received 93.2 million individual tax returns until April 2, 4.3% less than in the same period of the previous year. Until this date the IRS processed 83.7 million individual tax returns, 9.5% less than a year ago. Up to now the IRS has issued 62.3 million income tax refunds, 15.9% less than a year ago. The Median tax refund is $ 2,893.

