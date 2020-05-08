If Provisional Measure (MP) 910/2019, currently in progress in the National Congress, is approved in its original text, it will worsen the already sad trajectory of deforestation statistics in the Amazon, reward land grabbers for their crimes and cause serious damage to the international image of Brazil.

The MP deals with procedures related to land tenure regularization. The importance of the land problem in the country and its consequences for the deterioration of the business environment, increased social conflicts and environmental degradation is undeniable. However, given the country’s history with the implementation of legal procedures, economic incentives and signals for the treatment of future irregularities must be treated with due care. We would like to highlight three points:

First, by substantially extending for the second time in just three years, the Brazilian time frame that allows legalizing occupations on public lands, the MP legitimizes illegal land grabbing and deforestation and promotes the misalignment of land and environmental policies.

Second, the MP rewards medium and large invaders of public lands with undue advantages in regularization, allowing areas of up to 2,500 hectares to be titled based on the occupant’s declaration, without the need for prior inspection to ascertain on the spot who is actually occupying the land. area. The objective of simplifying and speeding up the regularization procedure, through self-declaration and the use of remote sensing technology, cannot come in tow with the legitimation of irregularities or fraud, creating perverse incentives for compliance with rules.

Third, its relationship with current environmental legislation. The proposal under discussion does not require that occupants who want to benefit from the bonus of entering legality have to bear the burden of promoting the environmental regularization of the properties they occupy. The titling of large properties with important environmental liabilities is unacceptable. Those who obtained their properties irregularly, often on public land, will have benefits that their peers will not enjoy. In other words, we will once again be favoring those outside the law.

In practice, this set of measures would create incentives that deteriorate the business environment in Brazil by remunerating criminal activities for the occupation of public lands and illegal deforestation, especially in the Amazon. In addition, they would set a precedent for other equally disastrous changes, such as changing the framework for environmental regulation of the Forest Code, which has also been the target of attacks.

As one of the main determinants of deforestation in the Amazon, land grabbing has serious economic consequences for the country. Not only does the forest offer essential ecosystem services, such as the regularization of water flows that are so important for the sectors of energy generation and agriculture, but also for opening (and not closing) export markets to the country.

The international environmental agenda has taken on new shapes over the past few months. Deforestation in the Amazon is mentioned explicitly as a potential obstacle to the trade agreement with the European Union. Agricultural exports have also been constantly subject to restrictions and trade threats. Discussions on climate change have reached the investment world with force – not only has the Financial Stability Board’s understanding of the topic matured, but large investors have been explicit about incorporating sustainability as a criterion for risk assessment and resource allocation .

As deforestation and fires increase in the Amazon, as efforts to monitor and repress environmental crimes decrease, as the implementation of the Forest Code continues to drag and disputes over land issues increase, Brazil transforms one of its major assets, the conservation of its natural resources, at a cost. In fact, we are creating yet another component for the already known Brazil cost, establishing yet another reason to alienate investors and business partners.

The country urgently needs a radical shift in its position on environmental issues and, in particular, on the Amazon. With good management of its environmental assets, Brazil has the opportunity to take advantage of a growing worldwide demand for sustainable practices. The time has come to develop a brand that is associated with sustainability, which would give more access and more price to our exports and attract more and better investments here in Brazil.

The MP is against the commercial opening and the national interests of a more active participation in international forums. Nor does it match the broader discourse of law and order and the preservation of public assets. MP is also not relevant as an instrument for generating income or combating poverty, given the nature of related activities. If on the one hand the benefits of such proposals are difficult to be perceived, the costs are quite tangible. For what grilagem?

* PUC-RIO ECONOMY DEPARTMENT PROFESSOR AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF CLIMATE POLICY INITIATIVE FOUNDER OF GÁVEA INVESTIMENTOS AND IEPS

