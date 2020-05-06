The process of developing different solutions for monitoring the coronavirus and its possible infections through mobile applications continues. In Spain we already have AsistenciaCovid-19 as a download measure for healthcare contact centers, but working on defining and creating a more advanced app, a coronavirus follow-up and coordinated by the Secretary of State for Digitization and Artificial Intelligence.

The Government is already working at national and European level through a series of meetings that should lead to the creation of different working groups. These groups should guarantee the interoperability of these prevention apps and what they want is to reach create a unified app that works the same way across Europe, so that it can be connected to all the countries of the Union to facilitate the monitoring and prevention of contagion by coronavirus.

Private and voluntary Bluetooth tracking

The model that he likes the most and the one that is taking steps, increasingly closer to being reflected in a fully operational application, is the one that started in Singapore several weeks ago. An application model that use the Bluetooth connection of mobile phones to detect nearby devices of other users that would be marked as “contacts”. In the event that a member of this chain of contacts becomes infected, other people at risk of suffering the same condition could be easily located.

This application would have a working similar to that proposed, for example, by Apple and Google in their common effort to create native APIs for their respective mobile operating systems, or to the OpenCoronavirus app that we detail here. This model, in fact, has been questioned for security reasons, despite the fact that Google has already communicated that it will prevent the use of GPS to geolocate contacts and, therefore, track the location of users during the use of the app. .

The Government wants the app to guarantee the privacy of users and to be of voluntary use

To avoid this type of suspicion, Spain wants this unified app for all of Europe to guarantee the privacy and security of those who decide to use them. An important aspect of this application is that the privacy of users has been established as one of the key points during its creation, and will be the central axis of one of the working groups derived from the meetings that are now held with the Secretary of State for Digitization and Artificial Intelligence or SEDIA.

Furthermore, Spain wants this application, or applications in the event that different solutions are developed at European or internal level, to be of voluntary use by citizens. In any case, the resulting application must comply with the current General Data Protection Regulation, which also guarantees the privacy of users at the cross-border level.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation transmits, in turn, that health authorities will give the green light for the adoption of this and other mobile apps resulting from the current meetings based on the results obtained from “the pilot projects that may be launched in the coming weeks”. We look forward to hearing more first-hand information about these pilots.

