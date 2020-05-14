Criolo is fulfilling the coronavirus quarantine in São Paulo, but his mind is worried about something else. “I just keep thinking about who can’t be at home like I am,” he said over the phone to state. Cria do Grajaú, he resumed the partnership started in 2014 with Milton Nascimento when releasing the four-track EP There is Love as part of the eponymous project to raise donations to the homeless in the city of São Paulo.

Launched on the last 24, the campaign to which he and Milton linked the release of the EP has already raised more than R $ 125 thousand, enough to help three thousand people. The final goal of the project, conceived in conjunction with the AKQA agency and Coala.Lab, from the Coala Festival, is to raise R $ 1 million.

Milton Nascimento, in turn, reveals himself to be a tireless artist – this Thursday, 14, he participates in the festival The New Gig, live organized by the Jazz Foundation of America to help jazz and blues musicians who face financial difficulties during the pandemic of the new coronavirus. Besides him, legends like Elvis Costello, Sheryl Crow, Bootsy Collins, Kim Wilson, Jon Batiste and Hot 8 Brass Band will also present their work.

Criolo and Milton Nascimento met in 2012, backstage at the Grand Prix of Brazilian Music, after being introduced by Ney Matogrosso. Since then, they have exchanged participations in each other’s shows and did the joint Linha De Frente tour in 2014.

The duo is accompanied by the pianist from Recife Amaro Freitas in the re-readings of Há Amor in SP, originally released on the rapper’s debut album, Nó Na Orelha; and Cais, classic of Clube da Esquina (which won video clips filmed just days before the quarantine started). Conductor Arthur Verocai is responsible for the production of O Tambor e Dez Anjos, the latter composed by Criolo and Milton at the request of Gal Costa for Estratosférica, his 2015 album.

“This project started two years ago, when we started thinking about two songs with wonderful musicians and the direction of Daniel Ganjaman”, explains Criolo.

“It was a meeting of souls, for sure, and without any fear of using the cliché. Criolo, Amaro and I have many things in common”, says Milton – or Bituca, as he is nicknamed.

Criolo (by phone) and Milton Nascimento (by email) spoke to state about the new project – and also about the challenges of the pandemic. Check it out below.

Milton Nascimento

How have you dealt with the pandemic in Juiz de Fora? Have you changed your routine?

Milton: Of course, by the way, it changed the routine of the whole world, right? We had a concert schedule with the Clube da Esquina tour scheduled for until the end of 2020. Many families depended directly on this gear, as well as artists from all over Brazil who live on culture, who live on stage and, mainly, who need contact direct with the public to survive. Art moves millions of jobs, and now all of that has come to a standstill. But, unfortunately, this is a process (quarantine) that we need to respect very strictly so that everything returns to normal as soon as possible.

By the way, has this period inspired you in any way?

Now it’s one day at a time.

His trajectory has always been marked by great musical meetings. What is special about this reunion with Criolo, now also with the participation of Amaro de Freitas?

It was a meeting of souls, for sure, and without any fear of using the cliché. Criolo, Amaro and I have many things in common. I don’t just say that in the musical part, but in life too. Our origins are very similar.

How did Cais choose the project’s repertoire?

It was direct, almost automatic. And it happened right after a tribute that Serginho Groisman did for me at Altas Horas, when he called several friends to sing my songs. Cais was the song that Criolo sang on the program. After that, I was so moved by the performance, that he started singing in all the shows we did together. The way he sings always makes me very impressed, so this was one of the first songs that we thought for the EP.

In addition to projects like Há Amor, how do you believe that art, especially music, can help Brazil in these pandemic times?

For us artists, there was only one thing left: to resist.

What does it mean for you to sing Não Não Amor in SP at this moment, when the city has the highest number of deaths from coronavirus in Brazil, with a higher risk of death for blacks and less than half of the population respecting social isolation?

There is no Love in SP has already become a kind of anthem nowadays, and Criolo’s message is direct. It’s all there.

Dez Anjos is a composition of his and Criolo’s for the album Estratosférica, by Gal Costa. However, this is the first time that it is officially launched by the two of you. How do you think the song dialogues with the project’s message and the other tracks chosen for the EP?

Dez Anjos is the musical result of my encounter with Criolo. Our friendship goes so far, that we never had to sit down to compose and such, you know that kind of thing by appointment etc … It was all at the right time. Dez Anjos brings – through music – a clear thought of the current world.

Creole

How is it in the quarantine?

Criolo: I’m just thinking about who can’t be home like I am. I can’t measure what was bad for me or what changed, nor does it enter my account.

You resume the partnership with Milton, but now with the presence of Amaro Freitas and Arthur Verocai. What power does your meeting bring to the project?

In 2018, Milton and I recorded two tracks, but it was also a very simple thing and just a record of our friendship. We recorded Dez Anjos, which was a request for text that he made me to deliver to a friend, who was closing a record.

The friend, in this case, is Gal, right?

IS. “Just” to Gal, right? My heavenly mother. When Milton and I got together later, we invited Vocai to arrange these two tracks. Two years later, we recorded the other two tracks, a few days before the quarantine. Then the pandemic broke out. We understood the strength of the song and how we could add it, right? It’s a move that flows now, like that. We tried to combine this affection and affection that we are able to create to return something of love to those who already do something all year.

At the beginning of Cais, there is a speech about you, Amaro and Milton being “three faces of different generations from a living and pulsating diaspora”. What do these three say about Brazil today?

That we are very supportive. The Brazilian people are very supportive, always seeking and presenting solutions. If you visit any river in Brazil, you will find actions by people who think of solutions for your neighborhood, for your history.

You commented that the pandemic reveals a social disparity and that, at the same time, there is also this mutual help between Brazilians. São Paulo is the city most affected by the pandemic in the country and not even half of the population has respected the rules of social isolation. Within this context, what does it mean to rescue the lyrics of Não Não Amor in SP today?

Many people say that only a citizen has a CPF. Many people are left out of this, but they are also human beings and need to enjoy equally what the city has to offer. Whoever thinks about the organization of the city and lets the situation get to where it has arrived has no heart. There is no love in this place. Our people are reinventing themselves, creating solutions, paths, wanting to open dialogues and fighting to reduce these inequalities.

Dez Anjos, composed by you and Milton, was initially recorded by Gal Costa. Now, you launch it for the first time. How does the song dialogue with the project?

This song is very hard, right? It tries to describe the waste that the State does with what is most important: people. The extent to which social inequalities waste lives (…). Now, this pandemic comes and throws a magnifying glass over this reality, where we live an absurd and unequal social fragility. Dez Anjos talks a lot about this, that we cannot waste human beings. Human beings are not numbers.

