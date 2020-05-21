“I love to communicate through music,” said Iza more than once in an interview with Estadão about her newest project that brings together ideal conditions for the singer to exercise this love: the Brazilian was invited to be ambassador of the campaign Be The One. The UN and Humanity Lab Foundation project seeks to raise funds and promote initiatives to achieve the 17 global objectives. The milestone of the beginning of this endeavor will be this Thursday, 21, at 14h, with the release of the song and the clip Let Me Be The One, composed and recorded by her and the American musician Maejor.

The short was recorded with Iza and Maejor in São Paulo, in February, and was directed by Felipe Sassi. To give visibility to those seeking a new home in Brazil, the video features the participation of refugees and the team of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) accompanied the filming.

The Brazilian believes that the recording was a gift because she could meet these people. “It was very crazy because there were people from China, the Republic of Congo, Syria, Venezuela, each one speaking a language, but everyone was getting along. We did it before the pandemic, so there was a lot of hug, a lot of exchange. I was very grateful to be working and be able to experience that and these beautiful stories. “

In fact, the situation of refugees is what most concerns the singer within the scope of the United Nations’ sustainable development objectives. “I worry a lot, because practically 72% of the refugees in Brazil are black and this is something that speaks to my reality. Understanding that these people live in precarious conditions that they do not have a good reception, understand that society rejects or tries avoid coexistence. It hurts me a lot. To understand that these people can be part of other statistics as painful as loss of life. “

Initially, Maejor and Iza would sing the song ‘Let Me Be The One’ in English only, however the Brazilian made sure to include excerpts in Portuguese. “It is such a beautiful language. Our country is so big and I really thought it was a message that the Brazilians had to feel included in, that they understood. I thought it was really cool that Maejor opened up so I could compose too.”

In addition to the song and the clip, Iza will act as a campaign ambassador for a year. “I am very happy to be able to communicate through art. In times of quarantine, we have seen how art is healing, how it is an escape valve, how it is an escape from many crazy moments that we live in, very high and low that we have throughout the day. “

Involvement with humanitarian causes should impact the singer’s career well beyond this period of dedication. “This ends up greatly expanding the horizons of possibilities for communication, for works. I think that every artist has to talk about things that matter to him. This campaign inspired me to understand the extent, power and power that music has in people’s lives. “

Be the One Campaign

The Be The One campaign will be presented to the public on the World Day of Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development, May 21, at 2 pm, in a live broadcast on Youtube, Facebook and Twitter by Iza and on Youtube by Multishow. In addition to the release of the single and the clip, Iza and Maejor will do a pocket show with three songs each and will participate in a panel with representatives from the UN, Warner Music and Humanity Lab Foundation.

The United Nations project aims to collect donations and promote initiatives that seek to achieve the 17 global objectives of the organization defined in 2015 with the goal of being achieved by 2030.

