Published in February, the Brasileirão table predicted the start of the competition in the first weekend of May. This schedule no longer makes sense in a scenario of national football stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic, but there is no doubt that the regulation will be maintained, with the 38 rounds contested. And the strengthening of this position is especially financially motivated.

The report by state consulted the 20 participating clubs of the Brasileirão and their position is unanimous so that the system of running points, implemented in 2003, is maintained in the next edition, even though the season ends at the beginning of 2021. It is even the same conduct adopted by CBF. “We completely discard the killer or the European model”, warns Secretary-General Walter Feldman.

This possibility of a late end was a fundamental factor that led the clubs to grant vacations to the squads in April, a decision extended last week, when the 40 teams from series A and B gave the players another ten days of recess – the initial period was 20 -, with the resumption of activities scheduled only for May.

Clubs’ adherence to regulation is justified beyond sports. After all, in a scenario of loss of revenue from box office, sponsors and partner-fan programs, the value to be earned with the contract for the broadcasting rights grows in importance. Reducing the Brasileirão to less than the 38 rounds foreseen would mean renegotiation and a decrease in earnings with an agreement that has always been important to club finances and now becomes even more fundamental.

“The championship has to be in the original format, because we must have a huge drop in revenue in relation to the public, perhaps with games with closed gates at the beginning of the championship. It is very important that we have the television money. And she has already signaled that can make a proportional reduction of the amount to be paid if the championship is not played in 38 rounds “, says Sérgio Sette Câmara, president of Atlético-MG.

The problem is that for the Brasileirão to be readjusted to the calendar, other changes will be necessary. When national football stopped, state and regional championships, such as the Copa do Nordeste, were still up for grabs, as were the Copa do Brasil, Copa Libertadores and Sul-Americana.

Changing the dispute format of the States would be the most obvious. And although the main idea is to conclude the disputes, which should be resumed as soon as there are safe conditions, even for requiring smaller displacements, some teams defend changes if these tournaments harm the Brasileirão in turn and return.

“Coritiba understands that state players should return only if they do not affect the 38-calendar calendar for the Brazilian Championship,” says Samir Namur, president of Coritiba, in an opinion that is replicated by Atlético-GO. “The flagship of Brazilian football is national competitions. We must prioritize the beginning and restart of the Brasileirão and Copa do Brasil. The States do not need to be extinguished, but they must adapt to the national football calendar”, says the club that managed the access to the elite of Brazilian football last year.

But the majority position among the clubs is that the state ones should be finalized on the pitch, although with some minor adjustments in its regulations. “I am in favor of the state championships concluding in the current format, in the case of the Northeast Cup, too. The most that could happen would be to reduce a date and end in a single game due to the calendar,” says Marcelo Paz, president of Fortaleza.

So, with the intention of not reducing the games drastically, a tendency may be to squeeze them in the calendar, in view of the lost time of the last weeks. There are, however, limitations to this, such as the determination that requires a 66-hour spacing between one departure and another. The clubs that accept the reduction of this period emphasize that this will only be possible with the consent of medical authorities and the players themselves.

The President of National Federation of Professional Football Athletes (Fenapaf), Felipe Augusto Leite, has already signaled the possibility of reducing this interval between games. CBF sees the possibility as real, an “exceptional instrument” to be used in an “exceptional moment”, as Feldman argues.

“We will use all instruments to finish in December. But when we extend the holidays, it means that we may have to play after New Year’s Eve, if necessary, to accommodate the dates. With guarantee, you can reduce the time because the casts do not there are only 11 players “, he adds.

However, many clubs view this possibility with reticence, especially in terms of logistics. “For Sport, who is from Recife, this is crazy. We are one of the most distant teams in the South and Southeast. It would be extremely harmful to shorten the time between games. We would have to make an absurd logistics of travel, with time to rest minimum for the players. We would be very harmed, that would not be good “, argues Lucas Drubscky, Sport’s football executive.

There is also a concern that this extreme measure will increase the disparity between clubs, favoring those with more numerous and qualified rosters. “I believe that culturally our athletes are not used to it and I understand it to be a totally ‘antiphysiological’ attitude, as it is a very short interval for very large wear that athletes have during games. It is an unsportsmanlike attitude and some clubs larger cast could be benefited “, evaluates Marcelo Almeida, president of Goiás.

