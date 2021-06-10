For tires in perfect condition, the best electric inflators of 2021

Purchase criteria to choose the best electric inflator

It is clear that a electric inflator It is a purchase that we will put a lot of use to. But finding the best model is an arduous task. That is why we want to explain the fundamental characteristics that will help you decide:

Pressure. Depending on whether you are going to inflate car, bike or other types of tires, you must make sure that the electric inflator you buy be able to reach the pressure levels recommended by the manufacturer.

Cable. Cable length is critical. It may seem silly, but acable long and resistant It will make our work much easier. And if you model is wireless, better than better.

Nozzles. The more different nozzles the kit you buy has, the better. In this way, you will have an ifully versatile electric pump.

Screen. These devices generally have a led screen from which we can control pressure levels. It is important that you have a good lighting to be able to use the inflator in low light environments.

What is an electric inflator and what is it for?

A electric inflator It is a device that expels air under pressure through a nozzle. They serve to inflate car tires, bicycle wheels, motorcycle wheels and many other things such as balloons or inflatable pools. They are also used to check pressure levels.

Its biggest advantage is comfort that they contribute to us when facing unexpected punctures. Also your versatility. In addition, they are extremely compact, so they will hardly take up space in our car.

How do I find the correct tire pressure?

Tire manufacturers they are in charge of specifying the optimal pressure levels for the wheels. They usually come on a label that you will find near the fuel filler flap or driver’s door.

There you will see a table that will indicate the optimal pressure level depending on the dimensions of the wheel. You just have to find yours. Pressure is generally measured in bars or psi. In the case of car tires, the pressure is usually between 30 and 40 psi (between 2 and 2.8 bar).

How to check the tire pressure?

All the electric inflators they can calculate the pressure level of our wheels. All you have to do is remove the valve cap and press the end of the hose onto it. In this way, it will give you the exact pressure level instantly. At gas stations it is also possible to check the tire pressure.