“For those who care for us”: a restaurant offers free dishes for police officers patrolling the coronavirus

“This is my small contribution to those who care for us in this terrible moment. Today I have to take care of them “, he says Infobae Rubén Jauregui owner of a gastronomic place in Salta. A couple of hours ago, he had a gesture with the police of the province who patrol to guarantee security in the context of the coronavirus.

“Hello police friends, if you are in the area, I invite you to my restaurant that is in Buenos Aires 616, … for a bowl of soup and a bath or whatever you need. Sure no cost. El Gaucho Amado ”, wrote Rubén in a group of sales and purchases on social networks. The answers soon arrived.

Not all is bad news in the uncertain context of the pandemic, there are those who take actions to support others. Rubén has a personal motivation. “My brother is a police officer, I understand that today more than ever he needs support. If I can contribute, how can I not do it ”.

I do not doubt it. A year ago he opened a gastronomic place with flavors from Salta and since the total quarantine was issued, he offers dishes free of charge to members of the force. “It costs me nothing and today I have the opportunity to collaborate. The police officers spend long hours on the streets without a bathroom or something to eat, ”says the owner of the restaurant.

The notice had a great impact on social networks and among residents of the area. “People wrote to me thanking, sending blessings. I want to share it with more people, to make it visible throughout Salta ”.

Ruben is in a relationship, he is the father of a six-month-old baby and another who is on the way. As a teenager I knew that I wanted to follow the path of gastronomy. In January 2019 he succeeded. “I collected some savings from my previous job (driver of transport for children with disabilities) and rented this place in the commercial area of ​​Salta.”

Little by little he was buying the chairs, the tables, and all the necessary to open the doors of his space. A large business of almost 200 square meters with northern details that hang from the walls. Called the restaurant The Gaucho Amado, in tribute to his deceased father. “He liked the field, the cows, the horses and the rocks.”

Once a week – prior to the pandemic – he tried to organize clubs. “There was a lot of movement because it is a tourist area. Today the picture is different, rather bleak. So we only open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is little work”.

Three cooks worked at El Gaucho Amado, who made local dishes with dedication. But the context forced him to have only one person in the kitchen. “I am the owner and waiter. I do everything. I didn’t go to university, I preferred to start working. “

What is the specialty of the house? “The famous empanadas salteñas, Tamales, Locro and Lomo a la Frontera ”, he answers without hiding his pride. There are also minutes like pizza, milanesa and pasta.

The menu of the day, which includes soup and dessert, costs 220 pesos. Thats not all. Offers takeaway promos: a dozen empanadas a 250 pesos.

It is not the first time that he has proposed to carry out this type of social impact initiative. “I think about affordable prices for family menus. On Sundays a dad usually comes with his three children, I always give them a plate. We are all in this together”.

Rubén’s is not the only solidarity action in Salta. The residents of the area also add their efforts and talents to help in this terrible pandemic: a blacksmith offered to fix stretchers or wheelchairs ad honorem; Another neighbor contacted Rubén to deliver the food to the police.

Rubén is anxiously waiting for the policemen who patrol during the total quarantine to come and ask for a plate of food: “No officer has yet approached, but I tell them to come because they are going to eat very tasty. And it is the least I can do for those who care for us. ”