For this they would have thrown two athletes from EXATLON 5 USA

Telemundo Frank Beltre

The controversy does not leave the fifth season of the Exatlon United States competition program. This edition of the sports contest has been plagued with different controversies since its inception, starting with the numerous injuries of the athletes that have stopped the participation of three, and there could be more names that will come out in the coming days.

To this is added that it is the first season without the presenter Erasmo Provenza, who resigned in the middle of a media storm in the middle of the fourth installment, for allegations that, according to him, ranged from abuse, lack of respect and various situations that made her say goodbye to the program that opened the doors to US homes from 2018 to 2020, when COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the competition, and forced her to pause recordings and extend their duration to almost 10 months.

Expelled and suspended in the fifth season

Last April 1st we published that the athletes expelled from Exatlon United States are Denisse Novoa, the famous “Pantera” of Team Contendientes and “El Tanque” Frank Beltre, who according to different fan portals, would have committed a foul that translates into a breach of the contract that they signed when starting recordings, so they are no longer part of the television program in real time.

Today, April 2, the journalist and television presenter based in Miami, Javier Ceriani, in his YouTube program called “Chisme No Like”, revealed several strong allegations against Exatlon United States, where he also He says that Novoa and Beltre were found alleged Marijuana, something that goes against production laws and forced them to take immediate action and expel both athletes from the competition.

In addition to the substances found, Ceriani assures that they would also have discovered money and cell phones, but that is not confirmed if it belonged to those expelled, or to some athletes who are currently suspended, but their names have not yet been confirmed. Don’t miss the video here:

EXATLON: THEIR DIRTY RAGS-ATTENTION TELEMUNDO WILL DEMAND THEM-CNL ACHIEVES THE KEVIN / OZUNA CASE REOPENED TODAY APRIL 2, 2021 WITH ELISA BERISTAIN AND JAVIER CERIANI IN GOSSIP DOESN’T LIKE NEW CHANNEL THE CHISME IS LIFE BY IF WE DISAPPEAR / YouTube4Wchannel … VISIT US AT chismenolike.com INSTAGRAM @ chismenolike.tv -BENITO CASTRO -CASO KEVIN FRET REOPENED -TRUMP 45 OFFICE -TAPIO AND RAFA AMAYA -SUBSTANCES IN EXATLON -THE HAVE TRAPPED TO TEFI E-mail: contacto@chismenolike.com Acquire … 2021-04-02T18: 40: 09Z

Denisse Novoa and Frank Beltre: Don’t you agree?

As we well know, there is approximately two weeks of difference between what we see on the screen and the recording sessions of Exatlon United States, so it is understandable that until now neither Denisse Novoa nor Frank Beltre have formally pronounced on what happened, although, for Beltre’s side if there was a cryptic message that we were able to capture, but that was later deleted from his Instagram account. Here you can see the capture of the photo and the accompanying text.

The text that accompanies the photo published three days ago and already deleted reads the following: “Someday, everything will make perfect sense. So for now, laugh at the confusion, smile through your tears, be strong and remind yourself that everything happens for a reason. ”

Until now, for purposes of the continuity of the show, Telemundo has not spoken, we have already established a line of contact with them on this issue and when we have an official statement we will share. Next week, in Exatlon United States, as it happens in all seasons, four reinforcements arrive to the competition whose profiles we will know soon.

Follow Exatlon Now on Facebook

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlón United States

Loading more stories