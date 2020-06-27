Surely on more than one occasion you have used olive oil and lemon juice as a salad dressing, now is the time for you to know its health benefits

June 27, 20201: 30 AM

Consumption of olive oil combined with the lemon juice It can prevent the formation of gallstones, reduce the risk of heart attack, lower blood pressure, improve constipation and delay aging. Discover in the following lines the huge profits of their consumption.

Detoxifies. It is enough to take a tablespoon of olive oil with 3 drops of lemon juice every morning before breakfast to combat tiredness, heaviness or bloating, clear signs that your body is intoxicated.

Cardioprotector. Olive oil is rich in fatty acids, its consumption, combined with lemon, reactivates circulation and removes excess bad cholesterol in the body.

Discover the benefits of lemon and olive oil

Joint pains. If you suffer from joint pain, the daily intake of olive oil and lemon juice would be of great help due to its properties. anti-inflammatory and antioxidant, which help mitigate this type of discomfort.

Improves the circulatory system. Lemon contains hesperidin, a flavonoid-type antioxidant that combined with monounsaturated acids and vitamin K from olive oil prevents the formation of varicose veins, hemorrhoids and improve circulation.