For this reason Tom Cruise returned his Golden Globes awards

American actor and producer Tom cruise returned his three awards Golden globes to Hollywood Foreign Press Association, in protest of the lack of diversity.

According to site reports AND! News, specialized in shows, the actor and producer of Mission Impossible, returned his three awards from the Golden globes (Golden Globes), to show their disagreement against the organizers of the awards ceremony, for the lack of representation of minorities, such as the African-American community.

Media specialized in entertainment, such as Deadline highlighted that the famous 58-year-old actor returned his three awards, awarded by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which he obtained as Best Actor for “Jerry Maguire”; Best Actor for “Born on the Fourth of July”; and received as Best Supporting Actor by “Magnolia”.

Thus, the “Top Gun” actor joins the criticism against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA, for its acronym in English) before his lack of Afro-descendant representation within the group, which votes for the winners of the Golden Globes.

According to the Deadline site, this action by Tom Cruise could be replicated by other actors, to protest the lack of diversity in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

In addition, it highlights that with this return of awards, Cruise shows his refusal to attend future ceremonies and the total rejection of any HFPA nomination.

NBC will not broadcast the awards ceremony

The news about Tom Cruise’s return of the awards comes just a day after NBC announced that it will not air the 2022 awards ceremony due to the HFPA’s lack of diversity.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, a change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we firmly believe that the HFPA needs time to get it right. ”An NBC spokesperson said in a statement shared by the E! News

“Assuming the organization executes its plan, we are hopeful that we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023,” NBC said in the statement.

Thus, the scandal against the Golden Globes continues to grow, since previously more creators and artists have expressed their rejection of the lack of diversity in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, such as Ava duvernay, Shonda rhimes, Mark Ruffalo Y Scarlett Johansson.

