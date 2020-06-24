Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Marvel’s Avengers wants to tell a fresh story for new Marvel fans. This is why he went to the trunk of the franchise to look for interesting characters like M.O.D.O.K. and Kamala Khan. But why did you decide to choose these 2? We already have the answer.

In a conversation with LEVEL UP, Shaun Escayg, creative director of Marvel’s Avengers, explained to us that in his new game they were looking to tell a “deep and emotional” narrative based on Marvel stories where heroes are seen as a threat.

“The way we focused on the story was that we wanted to tell an original Avengers story. We wanted a deep and emotional narrative. We knew we wanted a starting point that was something that inspires me a lot and it’s about those Marvel series where superheroes are seen as dangerous and powerful beings.

With that idea the team came up with the idea of ​​a situation where, after A-Day, the costs of the Avengers’ failures were simply too high. People were wounded, some were infected by the Earth Fog. The public annoyance was so great that, after they lost Captain America, that [los Avengers] they had to separate ”explained the creative.

Heroes and villains that fill narrative needs

Based on that, Escayg and his team determined that, narratively, what made the most sense was telling a story with Kamala Khan and M.O.D.O.K. The above since they serve to fill the hole left by the Avengers, but with 2 different philosophies.

“That led us to someone to fill this void and made us wonder who would fill this hole. (…) Both Kamala Khan and George Tarleton were there on A-Day. Both were affected by what happened there. One was infected by Earth Fog, the other was severely damaged by the explosion. But both came out of that event with completely different perspectives. Tarleton is convinced of his idea that science and technology are the only way in which these powerful and dangerous beings. In other words, finding a scientific answer to this uncontrollable power. Kamala Khan, on the other hand, obtained the opposite philosophy. In other words, he thinks that the empathy and humanity of these heroes is what makes them capable of protecting and saving humanity, despite their mistakes, « he stressed.

So in short, Escayg and his creative team chose M.O.D.O.K. and Kamala Khan as characters in their games for the simple fact that they responded to the needs of the story: “It was the perfect recipe. This is how we chose our heroes and villains. Based on the narrative needs of our history ”

Marvel’s Avengers will arrive on September 4 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and STADIA. You can know more about this upcoming premiere by clicking here.