For this reason, the fight between Teófimo López and George Kambosos was postponed.

One of the most anticipated fights this year was that of the unified lightweight champion, Teófimo López, before his dangerous rival, George Kambosos, said meeting already it will not be given this weekend and had to be rescheduled.

According to the journalist’s report, Mike Coppinger, Theophimus tested positive for Covid-19, therefore his fight before George Kambosos it will not take place this weekend.

“The founder of Triller, Ryan Kavanaugh, tells me that Teofimo Lopez tested positive for COVID this morning after a PCR test and has symptoms, “he wrote Coppinger.

Likewise, he mentioned that the fight will go on to another date, this also includes the entire card.

“Because of this, his four-belt lightweight title fight against George Kambosos, scheduled for Saturday, will move to August 14, along with the entire billboardCoppinger tweeted.

