For this reason Sergio Basteri, brother of Luis Miguel, abandoned music

It is not difficult to remember that in one of the most recent chapters of “Luis Miguel, La Serie” the incursion of his younger brother is dealt with in detail, Sergio BasteriIn the music industry, however, it is openly known that it was a merely brief career, despite having graduated as a soloist from the conservatory of New England.

What was publicly seen in the seventh episode delivery of the second season from the hit series, we can see how Sergio is shown in the middle of a battle between Luis Miguel and his grandmother Matilde Sánchez, who were fighting his custody, and who also starred in a dispute to promote, or not, his musical career.

For this, it is necessary to note that Sergio’s paternal family, who had his custody, tried to turn him into a star similar to the oldest of the Galician BasteriHowever, knowing this, “Sun” he preferred to have him live with him to avoid being exploited at all costs, as his father did from his childhood.

Sergio was introduced by his uncle Mario roco, stage name of Vicente Gallego, brother of Luis Rey, in a television program, in which he performed the song “Hay un algo”, by his older brother, and after witnessing this presentation and interview, Luis Miguel himself intervened, as he was afraid that his younger brother would be exploited Like him in his childhood, so together with his brother Alejandro, he decided to ask for the custody of Sergio.

Although, even though the least of Brothers started living in Mexico, due to the intervention of his grandmother, he began to take music classes and rehearse every day, part of this period is portrayed in the series, when LuisMi gets involved in his brother’s musical training, but he treats him in a similar way to that of his father Luis Rey did it with him.

However, according to biographers of Luis Miguel Sergio, he never intended to be a professional singer like his brother and he did not completely distance himself from music, since, as we mentioned, he is a concert performer at the New England Conservatory.

And according to statements by Octavio Foncerrada, in charge of taking care of the Mexican singer’s younger brother, it was Sergio himself who decided not to follow that path, although he did record some songs.

These were the exact words that Octavio uttered when, faced with so many speculations, he had to go out to tell the truth: “Sergio sings and sings just as beautifully as his brother, but it is also a lie that Sergio wanted to sing, he is a bohemian at heart who he sings beautiful, but he has never wanted to ”.

In the same way, he continued to affirm that once, playing with a partner who had a studio, they made, recorded and sang with tracks, and one day a journalist heard it because they told him who was the one who sang and he made all that scandal that he wanted sing.

Therefore, according to Foncerrada, the two, Sergio and Luis Miguel, have the same timbre of voice, although El Sol is more “metallic”, while Sergio sings more “velvety”, and that would be the only difference.

In this way it could be affirmed that, if the youngest of the Basteri had wanted to continue with his artistic career, he would undoubtedly have had the success that his older brother has, now we cannot stop imagining the beautiful melodies that they could have sung in duets.