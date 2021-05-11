For this reason Scarlett Johansson does not have social networks

Although Scarlett Johansson has thousands of fans who want to see her on social media, the actress decided not to get involved with the internet for this reason.

Nowadays, fans of X artist always accompany him through social networks. There are celebrities who tend to share more about their private lives and others are a bit more reserved, but all communicate with their followers through Twitter, Instagram or the social network of their choice. But Scarlett Johansson is not on this list.

Scarlett Johansson managed to win thousands and thousands of fans around the world. The actress was part of well-known films, but her worldwide fame and with which she won everyone’s hearts was with Marvel. When he finally played Black Widow, and became a super important character for history and for the followers of said universe. And now he will have his first solo film which is generating great expectations.

She joined the Marvel family in 2010 for the movie Iron Man 2, in the role of Natasha Romanoff. We follow many of her colleagues on the networks, such as Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Tom Holland, Chris Hemworth and Mark Ruffalo, among others, but she does not want to know anything and we will surely never see her in virtuality, according to her own statements.

Why don’t you have social networks?

A few years ago, Scarlett Johansson was asked about this particular issue and replied, “I don’t have a Facebook or Twitter account. I can’t think of anything I’d rather do less than continually share details of my daily life. ” He considers that what people do is a strange phenomenon and added: “I prefer that people have less access to my personal life. If I can keep it that way, I will be a very happy woman. “

Perhaps the main reason for not choosing to use social networks is because in 2011 and 2016 he suffered a violation of his privacy, when photographs of him were leaked without clothes. Although the hacker responsible was punished with 10 years in prison, at the time he said: “It was devastating. Absolutely shocking and devastating at the time; an invasion. I felt like a woman who had been so degraded and that is the most horrible thing that can happen to you ”.

All movies of Marvel studios from Scarlett Johansson can be seen in Disney plus.