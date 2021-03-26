For this reason Luis Luárez could return to Liverpool

Luis Suárez was a very important player for Liverpool, so at Anfield they don’t forget him and dream of a possible return for the Uruguayan. The Atlético de Madrid forward is liked by Jurgen Klopp, so he could be an option in case Mohamed Salah leaves the English club.

Luis Suárez’s career has been brilliant and he has become a top scorer in all the clubs he has played for. In fact, in the current season ‘El pistolero’ is fighting the top scorer in La Liga with his 19 goals only behind his friend Lionel Messi, who is 23.

‘Lucho’ has a clause that establishes that the player could leave on June 30, at the end of the first of his two contract seasons, so it could be Liverpool’s great opportunity to take over the services of the Uruguayan striker . While he was with the ‘reds’, Luis Suárez scored 82 goals in 133 games.

However, this negotiation will largely depend on the future of Mohamed Salah, who had a run-in with his coach in the game against Chelsea. The Egyptian was substituted in the 61st minute, which caused him great annoyance, something unusual for Salah.

Rumors spiked even more after the Egyptian’s representative posted a mysterious message on Twitter after that engagement. One point was more than enough to unleash the controversy that places the footballer away from Anfield next season.

. – Ramy Abbas Issa (@RamyCol) March 4, 2021

It must be taken into account that the player himself declared on one occasion, in one of his last interviews that does not rule out playing for Barcelona or Real Madrid.