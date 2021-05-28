For this reason Julio César Chávez Jr threatens not to fight Anderson Silva

A few days before the fight between, Julio César Chávez Jr, and the brazilian Anderson Silva, The Mexican mentioned that he will not fight against the former star of the UFC, He even confessed the reason why he would not step into the ring next June 19.

Through various stories on his Instagram account, Julio César Chávez Jr, revealed that he may not step into the ring before Anderson Silva, because the promoters have not given him the contract to make the fight official.

“The asshole promoters of the fight have not sent a contract to fight ”, exploded the Jr. On Instagram. “They have not sent me a contract. Then they want to make you an asshole. One for good people does not say anything “.

Likewise, he pointed out that if he does not sign the contract, he will not fight against Silva.

“It must be here because there are 15 days left,” he added. July. “If it does not arrive, I am not going to get on and they think so, that’s why they let it pass. Every day that passes, is a percent more than what I said yesterday and so on, then the countdown begins.

