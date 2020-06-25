Dominik Mysterio will be making his debut in the ring in no time, and it seems more than likely that he will have his first fight in the company’s main cast. Despite being the daughter of the legendary Ric Flair, Charlotte Flair had to go through WWE NXT first.

So what makes Dominik so special? Why are you reportedly allowed to skip NXT?

In the latest Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz discussed Dominik’s impending ring debut and the reason behind the decision that he doesn’t have to go to NXT.

Tom Colohue had first reported in August 2019 that WWE felt Dominik did not need to go through NXT and that there were a few different reasons at the time.

In the last Dropkick DiSKussions episode, Tom revealed that Dominik avoiding going to NXT was part of the conversation WWE had with Rey Mysterio. Tom reported that the discussions were done as a favor for Rey Mysterio and the idea was reportedly to convince him to stay with the company.

Tom also noted that WWE considers Dominik to be good enough to skip NXT.

This is what was discussed in the podcast, which also included backstage details about the old Bray Wyatt character, the possible return of Undertaker despite his retirement, the uncertainty in backstage about Braun Strowman’s reign and more:

Well my initial report was on August 23, 2019 regarding Dominik Mysterio skipping going to NXT. As far as I know, it was part of a topic of conversation with Rey Mysterio. I don’t know if it was part of his contract negotiation when he first signed up, but I do know that it wasn’t long before we started seeing Dominik appear on TV right after Rey signed. As far as I know, there were discussions at the time, and it’s a favor for Rey to make sure that Rey signs with WWE, and because they think Dominik Mysterio would be so good.

WWE has faith in Dominik Mysterio

Senior managers within the company were said to be impressed with Dominik’s knowledge of the business and technical experience. It was also noted in August that WWE officials felt Dominik would improve by being alongside his legendary father than having a season on NXT.

#wwe don’t necessarily believe that #nxt is the best way to get him over. Instead, a storyline involving his father is considered a better option. https://t.co/hfh6g4c131 – Tom Colohue (@Colohue) August 15, 2019

The current plan appears to be to have a six-man team match at Extreme Rules between Rey Mysterio, Aleister Black and Humberto Carrillo’s team against Seth Rollins, Murphy and Austin Theory.

There is a chance that Dominik will join the fight if one of the babyfaces is injured. However, that is just speculation at the moment. However, Mysterio’s offspring is nearing his highly anticipated ring debut.

