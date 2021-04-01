For this reason, Clemente will not attend the Cup final between Athletic and Real Sociedad

04/01/2021 at 8:03 PM CEST

Martí Grau

The former Spanish coach, Javier Clemente, will not attend the final of the Copa del Rey between Athletic Club and Real Sociedad, scheduled for next April 3. In an interview for the Radio Marca program, A Diario, Clemente admitted to having refused to go to the game. “They have invited me to go to the final, Aitor Elizegi (president of Athletic Club) has called me. But I have rejected. “

Clemente explained that the cause of his absence was based on the lack of fans in the stands. “I have rejected because no Athletic member can go“. During his time as a footballer, Baracaldo He only went through one club, Athletic de BilbaoHence his enormous passion and feeling.

Leading the Basque Country team since March 2019, the technician says that this was one of the reasons that facilitated his final decision. “I am the Basque Country coach and I have a good relationship with the Real Sociedad players, even though I had gone on the Athletic expedition. “

He also took the opportunity to show off his ego, admitting that the Athletic Club coach would take center stage. “Nor would it be good for Marcelino, he has to be the protagonist and in the end, they were going to be asking me. “

Good relationship with Athletic and Real

Before the meeting of both teams, Clemente wanted to deny the alleged rivalry between the players of Bilbao and Real Sociedad. “It is believed that the relationship between Athletic and Real players is bad, but it is not, the treatment is very good. “

On the Real Sociedad bench during the 1999-00 season, the coach admits to having always maintained great sympathy with the San Sebastián club. “It was not difficult to say yes to the Royal Society, on the contrary, very grateful for having called me. ”

Champion of two consecutive Spanish leagues with Athletic (1984 and 1984)Now the coach recognizes his absence for the Copa del Rey final, the long-awaited “Final Basca”. With only 2 days of its celebration, Clemente is very respectful between both groups, although he does not hide his great admiration for the Bilbao group.