For this reason ‘Chucky’ Lozano will play as ‘9’ against Wales

After the absences of Raúl Jimémez, Alan Pulido and Henry Martín for Mexico’s commitment to Wales, the ‘Chucky’ Lozano will be in charge of fulfilling the role of ‘9’ for those directed by ‘Tata’ Martino.

The Argentine strategist mentioned that although absences are important, they are neither minimized nor maximized since they open the doors to new players and give coaches the opportunity to try certain alternatives.

“Chucky has done it at times with Napoli, with us at Azteca against Panama and that allows us to play with a nine with different characteristics”. Said the Argentine coach.

Regarding the location of ‘Chucky’ as an area axis and a possible change of scheme where the Tricolor plays with the absence of a 9, the ‘Tata’ assured that The scheme will not be changed and the team will adapt to the characteristics of the game that Lozano may have.

Finally, he mentioned that it would be illogical to go to Europe to play friendly matches when many official matches are going to be played in the United States, so a match of these characteristics should be held in 2022.