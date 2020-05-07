One of the most successful series in the Netflix catalog is ‘Black Mirror’, whose plot revolves around small stories that demonstrate how much influence technology has on human beings, however, despite its success, fans will have to wait a long time before seeing a new season, since Charlie Brooker will delay the arrival of ‘Black Mirror 6’.

From the third season, the series has released a new session year after year, except for 2018, when the expected movie of the program arrived, but it seems that this will be interrupted and that the fifth season that came last year will be the last that we will see in a long time, since the creator of the series revealed that at the moment he will not write new chapters.

The reason for this is not because the writer has grown tired of writing these futuristic stories, that they are not so far from our reality, but that Brooker considers that with the pandemic that we are currently going through due to the coronavirus, at this moment the world is too dark to present new episodes of ‘Black Mirror’.

“I’ve been busy doing things. I don’t know what I can say about what I’m doing and what I’m not, at the moment, I don’t know what stomach could bear stories about crumbling societies, so I’m not going to work on one of them. I’m looking forward to reviewing my comic skills, so I’ve been writing scripts to make me laugh, “said Brooker.

So, even though a year has passed since the premiere of the fifth season, we’ll have to wait a long time before Brooker rewrites new stories for ‘Black Mirror’ and since these scripts have to be produced afterwards, there is no exact date for the premiere of the sixth season.

It is for this reason that Charlie Brooker will delay the arrival of ‘Black Mirror 6’, However, it is likely that we will soon see another facet of the director, since now that he is returning to the comic, surely some producer will take these stories to the small screen.