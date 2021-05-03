For this “look” they compared Carolina Sandoval’s daughter, Bárbara Camila, with Kim Kardashian herself!

Along with the fame that the former presenter of Tell me what you know, Carolina sandoval, his daughter Barbara Camila it has done it too. She has become an influencer, and almost a million people follow her on account of Instagram. To this is added the immense pride that he has felt the journalist to show off in social networks not only the next dream that the young woman is about to fulfill but the beauty that characterizes her and the woman she has become. The public was not blind to this and because of the look she wore they even compared her to their own Kim kardashian.

The compliments did not stop for the daughter of who until recently was one of the leading stars of Telemundo. Well, it turns out that the girl had her so called “Prom”(High school prom) and for this Bárbara Camila wore a very striking dress, with lighter hair and extensions, impeccable makeup and of course, her beautiful smile. His followers did not take long to throw as many flowers as possible.

“God Bless you my beautiful Princess, may she always take you by her Hand and Guide your steps”, “I loved the dress, you look beautiful”, “How beautiful”, “Very beautiful” … I like your dress, you are beautiful and your hair super beautiful and nothing to say about makeup, that is, I loved it “,” What a beautiful suit it looks nice to you, I love it, you knew how to choose, you look beautiful, congratulations, “” Spectacular “and even” Kim Kardashian has nothing to envy her, she looks a lot like , but Barbarita is even prettier ”, assured her fans.

Unlike her mother, Bárbara Camila will not follow in her footsteps in social communication but wants to become a great doctor. Precisely because of the hearing condition she was born with, her dream is to help people who, like her, suffer from this disease and show them that they can still achieve their goals and become what they want to be.

Thus, “The Venomous”Has not stopped posting the trip they made recently. They both went to Chicago, where the young woman will study in medical school. Barbara is an excellent student and that is why she received a scholarship to carry out her higher studies at one of the most prestigious universities in the United States. USA. Obviously, this has made her mother feel more than proud as well as very melancholic: “… I have the empty nest syndrome”.

The truth is that Bárbara Camila is a pride for her mother, for her family and especially for all the fans that she has managed to harvest in her social networks precisely because of her sweetness and humility. Every day she moves with her sense of responsibility, her ability to express herself, her maturity and of course, her beauty. The same that he inherited from his mother, who has nothing but to feel a deep admiration for who claims to be his “life teacher.” Without a doubt, Carolina Sandoval has done a good job as a mother and the tests speak for themselves.

