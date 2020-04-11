The weekend that we have more free time makes us want to eat something sweet and delicious in the afternoon, but if we keep the diet at bay we cannot afford something very caloric. So here we leave you an easy and very tasty recipe 🙂

Carrot and banana pudding without flour

Ingredients:

1 cup oatmeal

3/4 cup muscovado sugar (can be blonde or white too)

1 tablespoon of baking powder (can also be Baking Soda).

Chopped nuts

2 eggs

2 ripe bananas

1 large carrot, grated and raw

1/3 cup skim milk

50 grams of butter

Vanilla

preparation:

Turn on the oven and butter a 22 cm long pudding pan.

Mix the oats, sugar and baking powder in a bowl.

In another bowl, with a mixer, form a paste with the moist ones (eggs, bananas, finely grated carrots, milk, butter and vanilla).

Gradually add the dry ingredients to the bowl of wet ingredients and mix with a mixer or whisk. A homogeneous mixture will form.

At the end, add the chopped walnuts and mix well with a spatula or spoon.

Pour into the buttered pan and baked! 30 minutes.

You can replace some of the oatmeal with almond flour that is very rich, and add raisins along with walnuts, or chia, poppy, and amaranth seeds.

We hope you do and enjoy it.

