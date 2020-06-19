Dulceida went as a guest to ‘Zapeando’ to promote ‘Top Photo’, in which she serves as a jury, and ended up revealing her bitter personal experience with David Broncano. The influencer confessed that the presenter of ‘The Resistance’ has been, in quotes, the most disappointed celebrity.

Dulceida, in ‘Zapeando’

Everything has an explanation. Dani Mateo asked the guest two questions: the first one was asked by Broncano himself in a recorded video: « How much money do you have saved? ». Then, an interview with James Corden in which the British presenter had to answer the question: « Which celebrity has disappointed you the most?«

Dulceida hesitated a few seconds, but then dropped the name: « Well, look, with all my love … Broncano!« . Dani Mateo understood that her interview in ‘La resistance’ would have been tense, but she explained that she has never been to the late night of # 0. » I saw him once in Los40, but we did not greet each other or anything. For things I’ve heard you say about me … « assured the instagramer.

« He does it very well »

« I have a sense of humor that does not matter what they say about me, but he eats a little behind …« he continued before the surprised face of Dani Mateo. » That maybe I am wrong, then I know him and he is my best friend … Now that he is not angry, now he is going to come after me, « joked the guest. The presenter calmed the matter by stating that Broncano « does nothing out of badness, it is only because of laughter, what happens is that he does not know and sometimes gets into puddles. » She also played down the subject: « He does it very well, I like a lot ».