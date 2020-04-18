Welcome to our guide of Mechanics Tips, where you will find tips and advice to save money and keep your car in optimal conditions.

Diesel engines are different from conventional gasoline engines, these engines have different components, have different technology and even oil is also different.

Broadly speaking, diesel engine oil is composed in the same way as gasoline engines.

The two types of lubricating oil are made up of the mixture of base lubricating oils and additives, but they differ when it comes to identifying each of the protection requirements of each type of motor they must protect.

For these reasons diesel engines need special oil.

The catalytic converter. Its task is to convert toxic emissions into environmentally friendly and environmentally friendly derivatives. This is where it begins because lubricating oils for diesel and gasoline engines are different.

Diesel engine oil. This contains zinc dialkyl dithiophosphate, this gives it a higher level of anti wear. Therefore, the catalytic converters of a diesel engine are prepared to absorb its emissions, whereas the catalytic converters of cars do not.

Additives. This oil contains a higher level of additives, among them are anti-friction that allows engines to withstand heavy work.

Viscosity. Normally diesel engine oils have a significantly higher viscosity than those designed for gasoline engines, so if we use these types of oils, where they do not correspond, many problems will arise.

We must be careful and use the correct oil for each engine. Using the wrong oil can have serious and costly consequences.

