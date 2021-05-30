For these 5 reasons the first Dodge Viper was so dangerous

At Diariomotor we are fans of passionate and different cars. Cars like the first generation Dodge Viper, of which I declare myself an irredeemable fan. The American sports car was presented in 1991 and was officially sold until 2017, when production ceased due to low sales, partly motivated by sustained price growth. This article goes about the first generation Dodge Viper, a car of which it was said that 30% of its accidents occurred on the day its owner took it out of the dealership.

It is certainly an urban legend, but all urban legends are anchored in reality to some degree. And the reality is that in 2000, the American IIHS revealed that Dodge Vipers from 1997 to 1999 cost insurers seven times more per claim than the market average – something really striking in a car whose price was not excessive, being in the environment of 70,000 dollars. They were cars with a dangerous and unpredictable reputation, and Road & Track set out to explain why in a report.

To do this, they spoke with Bob lutz – the legendary American manager, responsible for the project in his era Chrysler – and Bob Woodhouse, whose dealership was the first in the country in sales of Viper for many years. Two people who knew the first Viper like the back of their hand. According to these two important people in the history of the Viper, for these five reasons the Detroit Viper was a car with such a dangerous reputation. Plain and simple, the world was not prepared for such an extreme car.

1) The tremendous torque of its 8.0 V10 engine

The power of the 8.0 V10 engine of the Dodge Viper was 400 hp. High power that was even more impressive by its engine torque: 630 Nm at just 3,600 rpm. A full stomp at just 2,000 rpm was enough to cause the rear wheels to lose tractioneven on long gears. Spinning was the order of the day and very unexpected, especially in low grip conditions. British journalist Johnny Smith verified this in his own flesh with a third-generation car, a car that even in 2005 lacked stability control.

The Dodge Viper had no traction control, and it didn’t even have ABS brakes in its first generation.

2) Very soft engine mounts

This shouldn’t be a dynamic problem, but let us get to it. To reduce the enormous vibrations of its engine and compensate for its movements under acceleration, Dodge mounted soft engine mounts. Under strong acceleration the gear lever knob could move up to 2.5 centimeters from its central axis, and it was not at all strange to do a third-second when you wanted to do a third-fourth. In addition to the possible risk of over-revving the engine, the maneuver used to culminate in a rear wheel lock and a spin.

Its flywheel was very heavy, and it stored a lot of kinetic energy.

3) Tires too wide

When the Dodge Viper went on sale in 1991, tire technology had not evolved as much as it is today. The rear tires on the Dodge Viper were the widest for sale on the market, with 335 mm section. When cold they were like skateboard tires, according to Bob Woodhouse. They had no grip whatsoever, and caused loss of traction and control only with slightly more pronounced overtones of the throttle than normal. Dodge Vipers never equipped an all-wheel drive system, nor automatic transmission.

Current tire compounds prevent traction losses in very powerful cars.

4) The kiss of fire from their side exhausts

The early Vipers had two large tailpipes, and their gases emanated from the vehicle on the side, just behind the front seats. The chief engineer claimed that it was impossible for the exhaust to ignite the occupants’ clothing, but during a test session, his nylon pants burned when he got out of the car – literally, they caught fire on contact with the exhaust. Dodge tried to further improve the insulation of the exhausts, but even on the production car burns and marks on the legs of unsuspecting occupants were common.

Something similar happened (and does) with the exhausts of some motorcycles.

5) I had no ABS

In 1991, ABS was not an exclusive or exotic piece of equipment. It was already standard in many general-purpose cars, and in the US it was even more common than in Europe. Designed as a visceral and purist car, the Detroit Viper did not equip ABS in its first generation. To counteract its absence and not cause oversteer, the engineers equipped it with huge front brakes, a powerful brake booster and a more favorable brake distribution to the front axle. The car did not stand out for its stopping power and to make matters worse, it destroyed its front tires, filling them with “flats”.

Incredibly, ABS didn’t come to the Viper until 2001.

