In the second text of the series of exclusives that LANCE held with the only three coaches who won titles for Santos this decade, Dorival Jr., Marcelo Fernandes and Muricy Ramalho commented on the Peixe campaign last year, when he was runner-up in Brazil, and the work done by the commander of this squad, the Argentine Jorge Sampaoli, currently at Atlético-MG.

Last, among the three, to lead Santos was Dorival, fired in 2017, in his second pass (Montage / LANCE!)

The three coaches were unanimous in their opinion that the professional should remain at Alvinegro Praiano due to the placement that the team ended in the 2019 Brasileirão, seen as unexpected by many. added the departure of the porteño as a management error in Peixe

– Sampaoli worked, because it is a style that Santos likes to play, forward, pressing, running – he said.

– (Sampoli) did a great job for one year and left. So, this is the big problem at Santos, when exchanging technicians – he concluded.

Marcelo Fernandes stressed the enchantment of Santos football under the command of Jorge Sampaoli, highlighting the performance in the second semester which, according to the São Paulo champion for Peixe, in 2015, accredited the professional to remain in 2020, which ended up not happening.

– It was beautiful in the second semester and I believe that for everything he did in the second semester, certainly, the world saw that Santos was playing in a beautiful way, very exciting and he (Sampaoli) had everything to continue his work – pointed.

Dorival believes that every sequence of work is essential for the coach to achieve his goals towards the club and that, seeing Sampaoli’s achievements for Santos in 2019, the Argentine had everything to go even further this season.

– Every sequence of work is where you achieve results, I think it would have been important to stay. Sampaoli is a great professional and has done great jobs in all the clubs he passes, I have no doubt that if he had this possibility, certainly, due to the knowledge he would already have of the club, the structure, the directors, in a way In general, from the fans themselves, from the fans’ acceptance, it is evident that they would have an even greater situation of being able to reach their goals – he said.

Jorge Sampaoli left Santos in December 2019, after disagreements with the board. According to the president of Peixe, José Carlos Peres, the coach asked for R $ 100 million in investments for this season, which escapes the financial reality of the club. The current management claims that the former technician asked for the termination of the team still under contract and, therefore, would have to pay the amount referring to the contractual termination. Sampaoli, in turn, charges, through the Labor Court, amounts related to the non-receipt of FGTS while he was an employee of Alvinegro Praiano.

In March, Atlético-MG announced the hiring of the Argentine for this season.

