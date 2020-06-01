An agreement signed by the governor was published in the Official State Newspaper with which the suspension of terms and deadlines related to administrative procedures for access to public information and protection of personal data, established in the State Transparency Law.

This is the third time that the pause in transparency procedures has been extended due to the health emergency caused by COVID-19. Originally, it had been proposed that the period would run from March 21 to April 17, then it was extended to May 17 and later until May 31. Before it expired, it was expanded during the first fortnight of June.

The agreement states that in all state facilities all necessary measures must be maintained to prevent, prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19, such as verifying that workers have soap and water available, as well as antibacterial gel or alcohol dispensers; clean and disinfect surfaces and objects.

In the cases that are possible, the collaborators will be able to carry out the work from home. People over 60, pregnant women and people with a condition that puts them at risk are also allowed to be absent. There must be flexibility in the working hours of workers who are mothers or fathers and who need to care for their children.

The Ministry of Labor also made official the extension of the suspension of deadlines and terms of administrative procedures and procedures., as well as non-essential activities in dependency; so did the Secretary of Transportation. In the case of the Administrative Justice Court of the State of Jalisco, the period from June 1 to June 30 was declared as non-working days.

