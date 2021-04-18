For the sixth day in a row, protests continue in the US against police violence

15 minutes. The United States (USA) lived another night of protests and altercations over the latest cases of police violence and the approaching end of the trial against the former agent accused of murdering the African-American, George Floyd.

For the sixth consecutive night, the protesters came out to protest in the streets around the Brooklyn Center police station, a town in Minnesota. There, last Sunday an agent shot and killed the African-American Daunte Wright, 20, at a traffic control.

During the protests, there were riots that resulted in the arrest of 100 people, according to data offered by the commissioner of Public Safety of Minnesota, John Harrington, quoted by local means of the USA.

In Chicago, thousands of people demonstrated Friday in the Logan Square neighborhood. They demanded a reform of the city Police department. They did so after an agent shot and killed the 13-year-old Hispanic minor Adam Toledo on March 29.

On Thursday, an independent agency investigating the conduct of the Chicago Police Department released a video showing Adam being shot dead by a white police officer who ordered him to stand up and show his hands.

While, In Washington DC, hundreds of protesters gathered last night in the center of the capital, in the vicinity of the White House. In the place, they carried out some skirmishes against the Police.

The media outlet The Hill pointed out that the participants in the protests shouted the names of victims of police violence in the United States, such as Wright and Toledo.

Oregon and California

In parallel, 2 separate demonstrations took place in the last hours in Portland, in the state of Oregon (west coast of the USA). Police shot a suspect in a city park, Fox Channel said.

Portland Police posted photos of the broken glass in the windows of the Oregon Historical Society building on social media. In addition, he assured that several protesters allegedly tried to break into several stores.

Another point where there were also riots was Oakland (California). According to CBS, hundreds of people took to the streets in a protest that led to altercations with protesters breaking windows and shop windows and blocking public roads.

According to that channel, participants in the riots set fire in front of a bench.

These events occur when the trial against the former police officer, Derek Chauvin, accused of killing Floyd, faces its final stretch. It is expected that from Monday the defense and the prosecution will present their final arguments.

Floyd’s death – at the end of May last year – triggered the largest wave of protests and race riots in the United States in decades. Videos of bystanders who recorded Chauvin pressing his knee on the neck of the victim went viral, who complained several times that he could not breathe.