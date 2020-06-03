The DC Extended Universe (DCEU) is currently working hard on a theatrical revival with a broad roster of movies to be released when movie theaters reopen.

There are currently four planned sequels, including the upcoming releases of Patty Jenkins’ ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ and ‘The Suicide Squad’ by James Gunn, and three new solo movies for some of DC Comics’ most popular heroes.

One of the greatest of these heroes who has not received a solo movie is Bruce Wayne, who will be rectified with the release of ‘The Batman’ in October 2021 with the direction of Matt Revees.

But Warner has decided to go further with several of his most popular comic book villains by receiving his individual movie, much like what was done in ‘Joker.’

A Heroic Hollywood exclusive reports that an attempt is being made to present a Bane film to DC executives, in the same vein as the Todd Phillips movie that premiered in 2019.

Although this solo film may not be realized, these plans could make Bane the villain of a sequel to Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman.’

Despite the fact that ‘The Batman’ is still almost a year away from his return to theaters, rumors of a sequel are already underway along with the villain who will fight in the future.

The news about one of these potential adversaries has just emerged; one that is still fresh in the minds of DC fans.

Bane is one of the most iconic villains in ‘The Dark Knight’ history, and is one of the few who physically beats him and gives him a real beating.

He has already been portrayed in several live-action movies and animated series, lto the most recent by Tom Hardy in 2012 in ‘The Dark Knight Rises’.

Although this solo movie may not have been approved yet, the fact that it can be shown at the same level as ‘Joker’ could mean great things to the character.