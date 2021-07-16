For the second year, Puerto Progreso receives the ‘Blue Flag’ certification

MEXICO CITY.- For the second consecutive year, the Puerto de Progreso beach in Yucatán received the international certification “Blue Flag” corresponding to the 2020-2021 season, granted by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE, for its acronym in English).

With this, the entity maintains its relevance as a tourist destination in the eyes of the world, which will translate into greater tourism promotion that will promote the attraction of projects and investments that will help boost the economy of Yucatan and the inhabitants of this town.

Accompanied by the mayor of Progreso, Julián Zacarías Curi, the governor raised the “Blue Flag” flag on the International Malecón of this port, as a distinctive mark of the certification of these beaches and with which tourists will be able to know that it is available with such distinction.

Within the framework of the ceremony, the executive director of the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), Joaquín Arturo Díaz Ríos, presented the Traditional Malecón and the International of Puerto Progreso the badges corresponding to this season for having sustainable, avant-garde and friendly to society and the environment, which comply with 4 pillars: water quality, environmental information and education, safety and services, and environmental management and management.

Vila Dosal received the Traditional Malecón, while Zacarías Curi was awarded the one corresponding to the International Malecón, both for meeting the sustainability parameters to access this certification.

In this regard, the governor of Yucatán pointed out that this distinctive reiterates that the water and sand on the beach of the port of Progreso have all the hygiene conditions, in accordance with the guidelines of the FEE, an organization that has certified 4,800 beaches in 50 countries of the world, which provides certainty and tranquility to progressives and tourists.

With this certification, Progreso joins a network of beaches that are promoted by international tour operators and by the FEE media, which will provide greater exposure and tourism promotion to the state. In the country there are 90 beaches, marina and boats from 9 states that have this recognition.

It should be noted that the port of Progreso received this distinction for the first time in September 2020, which marked its integration into a network of beaches that are promoted by international tour operators and by the FEE media, resulting in a greater exposure and tourism promotion to Yucatan.

In this framework, the Yucatecan governor from this port, delivered the works of the second stage, of the three that will be carried out as part of the modernization of the boulevard of this port which includes the rehabilitation of streets, sidewalks, implementation of bicycle lanes, stations for bicycles, remodeling of the eastern auction, preserving the flagpole and the location of the letters of “Progreso”. In addition, the vegetation of the coastal areas was reforested and preserved, benches, garbage cans, signage were implemented and universal accessibility is contemplated since the project is on the same level to facilitate transportation.

Through this project, approximately 500 meters of the Traditional Malecón were covered, with which an economic benefit will be generated thanks to tourism that will visit the revitalized area, but at the same time, it will promote culture, physical activation and recreation of the families of this town through the historical / cultural route, the bicycle lanes and the proposed urban furniture.

It should be remembered that this work complements the first stage of the modernization of the Traditional Malecón of the port, which was delivered last year and included the intervention of a first section of 400 meters and included the improvement of the urban image of Progreso through of the remodeling of the House of Culture and the rehabilitation of the streets that surround it.

When recounting the impulse that the Government of the State of Yucatán has given to Progreso and the actions that have been carried out jointly with the local City Council, Vila Dosal recalled that, at the beginning of his administration, he delivered to this municipality collecting trucks of garbage, electric motorcycles and garbage containers; like a sargacera machine to keep the beaches clean.

