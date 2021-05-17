For the second time, Panteón Rococó reschedules shows at Foro Sol – El Sol de México

Once again, Panteón Rococó has been forced to reschedule the concerts for the celebration of its 25 years as a group, which had been scheduled for May at the Foro Sol.

“We inform you that the concerts of ‘El Cuarto del Siglo’ for this month of May, according to government regulations on health, must be rescheduled again,” the band wrote in a statement. “This situation has overtaken us all, we appreciate your patience and understanding.”

The show scheduled for May 7, 2020 will be postponed to Sunday, December 12, while the May 8 concert will be the one that opens the tour on December 10, as well as the May 9 show will be held on Saturday, December 11. December.

“The tickets purchased are valid for the next mentioned dates, there is no need to make any changes. Band. We are eager to return to the stage, we will soon achieve it, thank you for so much, “the group concluded in its announcement.

This is the second time that Panteón Rococó has been forced to postpone these shows due to the health situation in Mexico due to Covid-19. The concerts were originally scheduled for May 21-23, 2020 and were rescheduled for a year later.

This show is one of the ones that has generated the greatest expectations in rock in Mexico, as it is the first time that Panteón Rococó will perform as a star band at Foro Sol.

Originally a date was planned for this concert, however the tickets were sold out in a matter of minutes, so they were forced to open a new date. The second concert had the same fate and a few hours later the “Sold Out” sign was hung, so a third date was opened that also sold out its tickets.

These concerts will celebrate the first 25 years of Panteón Rococó’s career, which would be held in 2020 and for which various activities were planned. For the live show, the group had promised a unique party, with special guests and a tour of their musical career.