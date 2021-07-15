– He is a regular contributor to Investment Strategies from the Nasdaq set in New York, president of the advisory firm Winston Capital Advisors, former head of sales at Morgan Stanley. What has led you to Madrid these days?

– I work and enjoy Spain a little. I come to see some clients and friends from Madrid and then I will travel to Ibiza to enjoy the Mediterranean beaches and good Spanish food.

– Wall Street is currently going through the earnings season that is already starting with the banks. What do you expect from the second quarter results?

– There is good expectation especially because the first quarter were a great surprise across the board in terms of industries and companies. Now, for the second quarter, expectations are a little lower. For example, in banks, which start this week, there is a drop in the top sales line of around 5% but, you have to see them.

In short, with the results you have to wait and analyze them. I think that, in this case, the mirror is going to be looked back, that is, the market is looking further ahead on issues such as economic recovery. Thus, it seems that the market is less willing to pay attention to the earnings of the second quarter that has been different from the first. But, back you have to see and peel the daisy company by company what is reporting and especially the comments of what they see in terms of prices, inflation and prospects for the second half of the year.

– In the US, the main concern of investors is inflation. Do you think the Federal Reserve is cautious when it comes to withdrawing stimulus?

– That is the great debate that, since last week, the European Central Bank incorporated, that is, if inflation is a transitory issue due to the fact that the covid produced many bottlenecks in the global supply chain or is it just another problem permanent product, probably, of the great monetary stimulus of the central banks.

Last Thursday the president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, changed the semantics since the objective is not 2% or less but around 2%. But, coming from the ECB, which has a lot of DNA from the German central bank, which is very aggressive in terms of inflation, it was a very important change. The market is perceiving that inflation is in the first order of the day, but, more important and underlying is the issue of economic reactivation. The most important reading is that we are seeing a slowdown in the reactivation level.

– We are seeing a certain rotation from value / cyclical values ​​to more defensive values…. Do you think this will continue in the second half of the year? Do you see potential in the more value segments?

– That was the theme of the year and, continuing with the answer to the previous question, the issue of covid and the delta variant is what has generated this uncertainty in places like England, which is found in 30,000 daily cases, but luckily, with much lower level of hospitalization and mortality, however, the fear that the variant could again generate some kind of confinement or interruptions in the supply chain is a matter of concern.

To answer the question, at the beginning of the year there was a strong start in cyclicals and value companies, but, we are struck by the fact that defensive companies, which have been technology companies, were helped or protected by the covid by or accelerated the process of maturation of the business, such as Netflix or Amazon that had lagged far behind in the first part of the year. Now they have come closer and I think that, for the second half of the year, the central theme is going to be growth. On the one hand, inflation as a latent concern, but above all this issue of what level of growth we are going to.

It must be remembered that the American economy was generating or recovering a million jobs per month in the last few months and the last two it dropped to 600,000 or 700,000, thus, there are 6 million jobs that were lost precovid and that have not yet been recovered, Therefore, if we go to a million it is six months while if we go to 600,000 it is 12 months to recover it. Hence the Fed’s position that focuses on recovering this level of employment and at what speed it will recover.

– With all-time highs in the three main Wall Street indices, where should investors look from now on?

– What we are seeing is that we have positive growth, we have strong stimulus from world central banks and fiscal stimulus from governments that are still with large packages of this kind. Although it may be dizzying, we still find that equity market valuations are not excessive and we think this is the place to be.

We have the ‘tailwind’ of the monetary and fiscal stimulus, which is very large worldwide, the company’s earnings are very good and the valuations, although they are expensive, are not exorbitant. On the other hand, we also see that, in terms of rates, they are very low. In the case of Europe, they are at zero or negative and I see them stable without rising too much due to the debate between growth and inflation.

We have seen it with the 10-year bond that fell from 1.70 to 1.25. I think that, for those clients who are more prone to fixed income, the rates are not going to move much and if they are comfortable with low rates, I see it reasonable too.