Anti-racist protests continue to defy curfews in the United States and also calls from the authorities to prevent a flare-up of the coronavirus pandemic, especially in New York, where Governor Andrew Cuomo asked today, for the second consecutive day, that protesters “be responsible”.

With more than 1.8 million cases and more than 106,000 deaths, the numbers of the pandemic do not stop growing in the United States, where in the last 24 hours there were more than 40,600 new infected and around 10,000 more deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.

Amid the current political crisis, the University of Washington Institute for Health Statistics and Assessment, the usual reference source for the government, again updated its forecasts and estimated that in early August there will be more than 131,000 coronavirus deaths in the country.

However, the numbers could skyrocket in the wake of anti-racist protests, where social distance is not an option, especially when security forces crack down to disperse them.

In this context, the capital, Washington, one of the outbreaks of the protests, announced today a spike in cases that brought the total to almost 8,900 and 470 dead, so now it must delay progress towards the second phase of the reopening. and she will be forced to restart the “district stage one count.”

The advance of the pandemic could further deepen the social claims against the structural racism that exists in the country since, as denounced today by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, the disease affected mainly African-American communities, in the country, as in other parts of the world.

“In the United States, protests in the wake of the murder of George Floyd bring to light not only police violence against people of color, but also inequalities in access to health, education and employment, and racial discrimination endemic, “Bachelet stressed from the UN headquarters in Geneva.

For this reason, the governor of New York, Cuomo, again alerted the population for the second day in a row about the risk that the protests would trigger an outbreak in the most affected city in the country with 29,917 deaths, and urged protesters to take precautions.

“Express your outrage, but be responsible, because the last thing we want is to see an increase in the number of Covid cases,” Cuomo asked, at a press conference, in which he again gave his support to the peaceful protests and dissociated them from the riots and looting seen at night, with which he was highly critical.

“Remember that we are still in the middle of the pandemic,” he warned.

In parallel, the New York mayor, Bill de Blasio, reported that hospitalizations and new cases continue to drop, 154 positive in the last day and 58 died yesterday.

Florida, by contrast, continues to see a steady increase in cases and deaths.

The state reported 617 new confirmed cases and 70 deaths in the past 24 hours, mostly in Miami-Dade County, where there are 18,032 cases.

Miami-Dade had planned to open its beaches yesterday, but had to back down due to the curfew – from 21 to 6 – imposed since Saturday by protests against brutality and police racism.

So far there are 57,447 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Florida and 2,530 deaths, the Health Department reported Tuesday.

.