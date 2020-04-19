For the second consecutive day, manifestation to support President Jair Bolsonaro on Avenida Paulista and in the Jardins district. This Saturday and Sunday, initially called as caravans, the acts gathered people on foot, including the elderly, with concentration in front of Fiesp. The president participated in a similar act in Brasília earlier this afternoon.

In the two days the demonstrations left the Ibirapuera gym. Despite images of the summons highlighting the departure of Governor João Doria, on the networks and on the stickers and banners the agendas were many, with criticism of the media and the Federal Supreme Court. This Sunday’s act ended up closing one of the avenue’s lanes.

Tomé Abduch, spokesman for the Nas Ruas movement, linked to federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP), invited throughout the week to this Sunday’s motorcade and the movement asked people not to get out of their cars.

“Our guidelines will be ‘Out Rodrigo Maia’, that no one else supports this man ruling our country, ‘responsible vertical isolation’ and also ‘PL 149 no’ that can destroy our country and give to the governors of all States huge money without any counterpart “, said Tomé in a video posted this morning.

“Vertical isolation” is the social isolation only of those in the group at risk of exposure to the virus, such as those over 60 and with chronic diseases. The theory is viewed with skepticism by the medical community. PL 149 was approved on Monday, 13, by the Chamber of Deputies. The project that establishes financial aid to states and municipalities for six months due to the loss of revenue from tax collection due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the Senate decided to prioritize its own project in order to be able to give the final word on the measure. This week the president said, in an interview with the CNN TV, that Maia’s performance is “lousy” and insinuated that the congressman plots against his government.

The website of the Avança Brasil Movement, a movement with a greater number of followers, in addition to the ‘Fora Doria’, asked for the departure of the governor of Rio de Janeiro, Wilson Witzel, and of the presidents of the Chamber and the Senate, Rodrigo Maia and Davi Alcolumbre. The page broadcast images of the acts of the two days.

Other cities

On Saturday, the act that went on until night, even put a car on Avenida Paulista. Similar acts have also occurred in other capitals, such as Rio de Janeiro, Salvador and Manaus. This Sunday’s motorcade in Ribeirão Preto was prohibited by a judge at the request of the State Public Ministry.

The president took part in an act in Brasilia earlier this Sunday afternoon. In the federal capital, protesters called for the closure of the National Congress, the return of the AI-5 and the Armed Forces on the streets.

