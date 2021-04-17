Pablo Iglesias, during an act of United We Can in Madrid. (Photo: EFE)

Pablo Iglesias, candidate of United We Can to the Community of Madrid, has changed the tone a few hours after starting the campaign for the 4-M elections.

And not only because after 20 seconds those who attended the act that he starred in this Saturday in Alcalá de Henares were crying out for it, but because his words and messages have been much more direct than until now.

“For the right, the public is bullshit,” Iglesias made clear during a speech in which he assured that “defending Spain is defending public health, public education and regulating the rental price so that Spaniards can pay it” .

“The right and the extreme right in Madrid say that they do not like restrictions,” continued Iglesias, who affirms that “they despise the law, order and rules that we endow ourselves.” “Do you know when to make the decision to make restrictions? When some for 25 years destroy the public ”, he assured.

After reviewing several cuts to public services in the Community of Madrid, Iglesias has assured that the right “despises the public because for the right the public is shit, they despise it.” “So, of course, when they have been destroying the public for 25 years, of course you have to take difficult measures.”

It takes firmness to win to the right and the extreme right in the Community of Madrid, not complex Pablo Iglesias.

At another point in his speech, Iglesias has launched an unequivocal message to the PSOE candidate, Ángel Gabilondo, who in recent days has assured that he, like the PP candidate, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, does not want to raise taxes in Madrid, nor I would have closed the hotel business.

“I want to address all the people on the left in the Community of Madrid and make a reflection …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.