It seems that the settlement of the debt of more than R $ 13 million to Udinese, from Italy, made by Atlético-MG last Monday, April 27, did not solve the problems of the blacksmith with the Italians.

The Minas Gerais club owes another debt to the Udine team, this time for another purchase made with the Italians of the left-back Douglas Santos, who played until 2016 for Alvinegro.

The Rooster owes Udinese 2.8 million euros (R $ 16 829 400.00) in current values), in five installments of 571 thousand euros (R $ 3,431,995.50), plus 100 thousand euros (R $ 601 050.00) for the player’s loan prior to the purchase agreement.

However, Atlético did not pay this total amount, making only two payments of the purchase installments. The case is in FIFA, with the opinion favorable to the Italians.

Douglas Santos was sold by Galo in 2016, to Hamburg-ALE, not playing well two whole seasons- (Press Release / Atlético-MG)

The Rooster has to resolve the situation and pay two more installments of 571 thousand euros, or he may suffer penalties. So far, two installments have been paid, three more to go, in addition to the loan amount. Udinese protested the collection of the third and fourth installment, still not commenting on the fifth.

Udinese says, with FIFA’s agreement, claiming that Atlético had the option of paying off the debt with the Italian club, as Douglas Santos was sold in 2016, after the Olympic Games in Rio, in 2016, for Hamburg-ALE, by 7, 5 million euros, which would guarantee the money needed to end the debt.

However, there was no agreement, generating another pending in the maximum entity of football for the black-and-white. Rooster filed a lawsuit at the TAS (Arbitral Tribunal for Sport, Switzerland) to avoid the penalty in FIFA, getting more time.

The case has been going on since 2015 and on December 23, 2019, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee sent two letters to CBF, notifying the mining team that it would have to pay the two installments of 571 thousand euros to Udinese in 60 days, the that hasn’t happened yet.

The deadlines for the debt to be paid off with Udinese can be extended, however, if the mining club does not accelerate the process, it could be punished by FIFA.

