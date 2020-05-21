Still on the door of the secretariat of the Permanent Care Court of the National District is a sign that warns users that the hearings are virtual, due to the state of emergency due to the coronavirus.

There is no face-to-face service. The door of the court opens when the defendants are brought to know the measure of coercion.

The judge is not in the courtroom, but rather remotely, knowing the measures of coercion in a virtual way through the technological tool Team, to which all parties in the process are connected.

Lawyers can access from their offices or from any other place, but some, like Carlos Novas and Jafet Sánchez, prefer to go to court to be with clients, but maintaining the recommended distance to prevent contagion with COVID-19.

They are satisfied with the way virtual hearings are known, because they say detainees are being guaranteed their rights.

With handcuffs on their hands and masks on their mouths, to comply with the measures imposed by the coronavirus, the accused are brought down to the court, located on the second level of the New City Palace of Justice. They wait for the measure in the preventive jail, located on the fourth floor.

In the courtroom there is a monitor that allows the interaction of the lawyers and defendants with the judge.

Only in front of the permanent care court are lawyers observed. The other corridors are usually practically empty. And the criminal courts closed. What was noticeable was the presence of security agents and cleanliness in some areas.

The Judicial Power contemplates the gradual opening of administrative and jurisdictional labor, beginning the first phase on June 1.

Currently, only the Judicial Offices of Permanent Attention Services operate, which hear criminal cases, and were empowered to attend to urgent cases aimed at the protection of fundamental rights that may be claimed through habeas corpus and amparo actions.

Measure

According to the Council of the Judiciary (CPJ), before going to the first degree of opening, they will carry out a cleaning and adaptation of judicial offices, they will define the personnel who will work in person, they will do a simulation of access controls, they will distribute protection materials to judicial servants and other measures.

Prevention

There is a temperature control unit in the building that houses the Supreme Court of Justice (SCJ), as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus. In the Palace of Justice no.

.