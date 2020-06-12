For the men who talk about me, the ones who have not been able to forget me. | Pexels

For the men who speak ill of me, those who have not been able to forget me. They might think that I am too believed, but they would be surprised to know what one finds out, because few speak as much as a disgusted man.

It is not one, they are more, the account does not matter, but are those who describe me as crazy simply for not treating them like a God, for not accepting that they did less to me or not believing that their slips “were a joke” or “they didn’t know what they were doing”. I have it clear, I am not going to normalize the things that are wrong because everyone does it.

I’ve learned for a long time that people talk about what they don’t know, he talks about the others for the responsibilities he does not assume and he is happy distributing blame instead of trying to improve on their own.

Let’s speak clearly, I’m talking about those men who wanted all the attention, all the time, all the love, but were not willing to give the sameWas he trusted or how? Was it so difficult to respect myself as a person? They held on little, love ran out when I refused to be part of the game and now they fill their mouths talking about meWell, keep talking.

And it is that even to not overcome a woman you have to be discreet, that of asking my friends, of seeing what they find in my social networks and looking for excuses to speak to me is something very childish, right? I say, If they want to talk so much, they know where to find me, but they don’t have pants to say it straight on, With that I confirm that I decided the right thing.

A spiteful man turns you into a villain because it is easier than admitting where and how he was wrong

There are women who are like that, unforgettable, we are so valuable that when someone tries that little piece of heaven they want more, but one is intelligent and when she sees something that she doesn’t like, hurts her, makes her uncomfortable or hurts her, she sets limits because it’s not about wasting time, attention or love either.

I say it without fear, Being a partner of a strong, intelligent and successful woman is not for everyone, it is not for weak men who want to hang out, is not for those who do not know how to be faithful, nor for those who feel intimidated by the greatness of their dreams and seek ways to overshadow them, we seek a love where there is no place for selfishness.

They went like this, disguised themselves as the charming prince and ended up falling short of what they promised and offered, but one can also leave, one can also close their doors for dignity. As they said well, when people speak, it is a sign that we are walking.

