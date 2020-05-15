A little over a year after the death of Natacha Jaitt, her brother Ulises He found some peace of mind because of the news he received from the Justice in relation to Valentino, the driver’s son.

Ulysses Jaitt He confirmed that Valentino, the teenager that Natacha had with Adrin Yospe, is under his legal guardianship by decision of the Justice. In this sense, it should be remembered that the minor’s paternal uncle was claimed by Mariano, a paternal uncle. In dialogue with Teleshow the driver told the details of how the guardianship of the son of Natacha was definitively granted to him.

“In the midst of the quarantine, it was good news. It took a lot for the resolution to come out. And, in the middle, I had to go through all kinds of interviews with psychologists and social workers. But it was clear that my nephew wanted to be with me and I with him “, he commented Ulises.

Also, the host of The Problem Show He explained that in order for the Justice to make the favorable decision, he had to show what his work is, what his house is like, and he also gave a certificate stating that he has no criminal record. “It was a long road. So when they told me to go get the paper, I couldn’t believe it,” he confessed. He also considered that Mariano Yospe, un of Valentino, “put on a show playing with the identity of the minor, saying that he was concerned about him and that he wanted to ask for possession.”

“He was sponsored by Dr. Mariana Gallego. But, after a few months, she stopped sponsoring him and he did not appoint another lawyer. He simply gave up on his request. Because he never wanted Valentino. His was a strategy to go out on the media. It was very cruel. ” Ulises.

Also, Natacha Jaitt’s brother He explained that “the grandfather has not spent any more money since Natacha died.” He also assured that they did not ask to see Valentino. “It was all very perverse,” he added. “Now I am going to have to initiate legal actions on this matter, because it is his obligation to pass the support of his grandson,” he said.

As for Valentino, Ulises She confessed that “there are days when she is better and others when she misses her and she tears up.” “I do everything I can and, surely, make many mistakes. But I think the important thing is to be,” he continued. Beyond the normal sadness that weighs on his nephew, Ulises emphasized: “He is in very good health, he has all the vaccines, he is well fed and he continues with his art school, now through virtual classes. So, thanks to God, we’re fine. “

