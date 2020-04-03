In the middle of the confinement as a preventive measure to reduce the expansion of the coronavirus COVID-19, several streaming services have decided to offer something extra to their followers and Amazon Prime Video It is one of them.

Thinking about how difficult isolation could be for the youngest of the family, the e-commerce company’s platform has released a selection of family and children’s programs that are available to all Amazon customers without the need for them Amazon Prime membership.

These are the shows that can be seen for free from the platform:

Amazon Originals:

Click, Clack, Moo: Christmas at the Farm

Big diaries

Costume Quest

Creative galaxy

Danger and Eggs

Dangerous Book for Boys

Gortimer Gibbons Life on Normal Street

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie

Jessy and Nessy

Just Add Magic

Just Add Magic: Mystery City

Little Big Awesome

Lost in Oz

Niko and the Sword of Light

Pete the Cat

Sigmund and the Sea Monster

The Snowy Day

The Stinky and Dirty Snow

The Kicks

Tumble Leaf

Wisenpoof

Too:

Arthur

Bali

Caillou

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood

Design Squad

Dinosaur Train

FETCH! With Ruff Ruffman

Kraft’s Creatures

Martha Speaks

Nature Cat

Odd Quad

Peep and the Big Wide World

Peg + Cat

Postcards from Buster

Reading Rainbow

Ready Jet Go!

Wild Kratts

WordGirl

Worldworld

Zoboomafoo

Rugrats All Grown Up

Knight Squad

