In the middle of the confinement as a preventive measure to reduce the expansion of the coronavirus COVID-19, several streaming services have decided to offer something extra to their followers and Amazon Prime Video It is one of them.
Thinking about how difficult isolation could be for the youngest of the family, the e-commerce company’s platform has released a selection of family and children’s programs that are available to all Amazon customers without the need for them Amazon Prime membership.
These are the shows that can be seen for free from the platform:
Amazon Originals:
Click, Clack, Moo: Christmas at the Farm
Big diaries
Costume Quest
Creative galaxy
Danger and Eggs
Dangerous Book for Boys
Gortimer Gibbons Life on Normal Street
If You Give a Mouse a Cookie
Jessy and Nessy
Just Add Magic
Just Add Magic: Mystery City
Little Big Awesome
Lost in Oz
Niko and the Sword of Light
Pete the Cat
Sigmund and the Sea Monster
The Snowy Day
The Stinky and Dirty Snow
The Kicks
Tumble Leaf
Wisenpoof
Too:
Arthur
Bali
Caillou
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood
Design Squad
Dinosaur Train
FETCH! With Ruff Ruffman
Kraft’s Creatures
Martha Speaks
Nature Cat
Odd Quad
Peep and the Big Wide World
Peg + Cat
Postcards from Buster
Reading Rainbow
Ready Jet Go!
Wild Kratts
WordGirl
Worldworld
Zoboomafoo
Rugrats All Grown Up
Knight Squad
