15 minutes. The Blue Angels decided to honor health workers and other medical personnel who are fighting on the front lines against the coronavirus pandemic. It all happened this weekend, although more shows are expected in the coming days.

The Blue Angels and Thunderbirds of the Air Force flew over Baltimore, Washington DC, Los Angeles and are expected to fly over Miami, Florida, this Friday.

The initiative comes from “America Strong” to “thank all health workers, first responders and other essential personnel on the front line of the fight against COVID-19”.

Six Blue Angel planes and six Thunderbird planes participated in the flyover.

“This is a great opportunity for us just to thank the heroes, we can’t do it face to face, but we wanted to show them that we really support them“said Captain Nelson.

“This is the first time we have flown together in various cities across the country to complete an important mission,” added Captain Nelson.

“Health Heroes Day”

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan reported at a press conference that the state will recognize May 2 as “Health Hero Day.”

This will coincide with an overpass of the Blue Angels of the Navy and the Thunderbirds of the Air Force.

Buildings across the state, including the State House Dome, Camden Yards, and M&T Bank Stadium, will light blue.

To see the incredible spectacle safely, Hogan recalled that the Executive Order and state of emergency are still in effect throughout Maryland. This, as precautionary measures against the coronavirus pandemic.

Those who observe the flyover outside in a public area should use covers for the face and maintain social distance by standing at least six feet away.